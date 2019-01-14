It’s opening day for two Wichita restaurants — one sweet, one fancy

Wichita is getting not one but two new restaurants today.
One is a second location of a popular downtown doughnut shop. The other is an upscale European place near downtown.
Here’s what you need to know:
Vora Restaurant European, 3252 E Douglas Ave.: Brothers Brad and Brent Steven will open their third restaurant on Douglas today. This one, called Vora, is an upscale place that will focus on French, Italian, German, Greek and Spanish dishes.
The restaurant is on the ground floor of the new Uptown Landing highrise apartment building at Douglas and Rutan. Vora seats 188 people inside and also has a large patio facing the Hillcrest. It will have an open kitchen, a wine cellar and two private dining rooms. The decor is light and bright with gray and white finishes.
The Steven brothers, who also own The Hill Bar & Grill and Wine Dive, have said Vora was inspired by some of the foods they’ve fallen in love with while traveling in Europe. Vora’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
Donut Whole East, 3750 N. Woodlawn: The new owners of the downtown Wichita’s The Donut Whole are expanding their business into the spot on North Woodlawn where Hurts Donut closed late last year.
Tariq Azmi said the east-side store will operate much like the original at first but with shorter hours. To start off with, it’ll be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
He plans to shop doughnuts from the flagship over to the east store at first, but as time goes on, he’ll get equipment to make gluten-free doughnuts in the shop. He’s also considering adding other breakfast options, like fresh fruit and oatmeal.
