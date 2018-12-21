Wichita foodies pick their best restaurant meals of 2018

Wichita’s most devoted restaurant fans eat out often. Sometimes every day.
That makes them pretty qualified to report on what’s the best of the best on local menus.
Every December, I ask members of the Wichita Eagle’s Dining Panel to write about the very best meal they had in a Wichita restaurant all year, and I join in the fun. This year, I’ve asked a few more local foodies to name their favorites.
Here are our picks for our best Wichita restaurant meals of 2018:
Denise Neil’s pick: Transmission-style tacos from Pollo Express, 2501 W. Pawnee
It’s my job to help people in Wichita find fabulous dishes they didn’t even know were being served in restaurants around town. What I love most is when readers help me find those dishes. In January, I wrote a story about three buddies who committed to eat at a different taco restaurant every week until they found Wichita’s No. 1 taco. They called their mission “Wichita Taco Tour,” and they let me tag along when, at tour’s end, they awarded their “best taco” plaque to Ernesto Naranjo, owner of the tiny, unassuming Pollo Express at the corner of Pawnee and Meridian.
Their taco of choice was filled with carne asada and served on a fresh corn tortilla, and the friends explained that the taco should be ordered “transmission style,” which adds grilled onions and extra grease. (The taco was named for a customer who was a mechanic and who ordered his taco that way.)
The week after I wrote the story, I went back to try these tacos. Then I went back again. And again. And again. Now, my friend Jaime Green — the photographer who took the pictures for the story — and I find ourselves at Pollo Express several times a month. That taco was my top find of the year and I’m so glad it’s in my life. (Hint: Look for the Wichita Taco Tour plaque hanging on the wall at Pollo Express when you go for a visit.)
Brad Seehawer’s pick: Black Garlic Bucatini from Public, 129 N. Rock Island
Note from Denise: The Dining Panel’s most prolific writer, Brad Seehawer, recently relocated to Germany but agreed to share one last submission.
When I moved to Wichita eight years ago, I didn’t expect to fall in love with it as much as I have, watching — and maybe even helping, through my own small contributions — the Peerless Princess grow into a city with an identity and pride. Nor did I expect to one day be asked to pick up my family and move to Germany, but it’s where I’m typing these words right now. Alas, life is sweeter when it exceeds your expectations, as is the case for Public, which opened with a credo focused on fresh and local ingredients but a menu that didn’t take advantage of them as well as it could have.
That changed when they started supplementing their standard menu with a variety of creative and ambitious dinner specials. The first one of these that made me sit up and take notice was a black garlic bucatini: the freshly-made pasta, a rich and well-seasoned tomato sauce, and moist meatballs were good on their own. But it reached another level when paired with loads of black garlic from Orie’s Farm Fresh, which showcased the deep rich umami that the allium can provide. It was, in effect, a perfect dish, and my favorite dish of the year.
In the months leading up to our move we came back at least half a dozen times, always excited to see what new items were added to the little slip of paper included with the typical menu. Eventually there grew to be so many specials that you could eliminate the entire “regular” menu and be left with one of the most focused restaurants in town. Paired with their curated beer selection, Public has become a gastropub in the finest sense of the word.
Brad Seehawer has been a member of the Wichita Eagle Dining panel since 2014.
Dana Fleming-Mastio’s pick: Meal by Rent The Chef’s Jason Febres
This was a great year for food in our favorite Wichita restaurants, but hands-down, among the best and certainly the most interesting meal of 2018 for me was prepared by Chef Jason Febres, a national cooking show star and former owner of Taste and See, and his staff for a dinner party in the home of some dear friends.
Febres now owns and operates Rent the Chef, which does catering for large and small groups. His unique meal could best be described as fusion cuisine, combining foods and styles from several countries. It began with a summer salad with red onion, strawberries, blueberries, peanuts, and almonds on baby spinach with a passion fruit vinaigrette that I wanted to just drink out of a glass, topped with a blue cheese and cream “paint” drizzled over. It was as visually pleasing as it was delicious.
The salad was followed by an edible cucumber “martini”, an unlikely combo of cucumber, chicken consumme and garlic for the base, topped with honeydew melon and prosciutto. The rims of the martini glasses were dipped margarita-style in a slurry of honey and cotija cheese. I can honestly say I’ve never eaten/drunk anything like it.
French cuisine was well represented with a delectable vol-au-vent, a small, hollow case of puff pastry, filled with bacon, coconut milk, curry, potatoes, and something Jason calls “neon caviar” (I still don’t know what that is, but it’s amazing.) The main course was South American-style steak and “potatoes,” but instead of potatoes, the perfectly-cooked steak was atop a combo of mashed yucca and Kansas-grown casaba melon.
I’m not sure how to begin to describe dessert. Febres and his affable and skilled crew start with balloons in the freezer. Yes balloons! Once they’re cold, he pours melted chocolate over them, which takes on the balloon shape as it cools and hardens. They remove the ballons from the chocolate globes , which are then served accompanied with raspberry sorbet and a Nutella foam. One word: heavenly.
Dana Mastio-Fleming has been a member of the Wichita Eagle Dining panel since 2014.
Guy Bower’s pick: Lunch buffet at Kababs, 3101 N. Rock Road
I have many favorite restaurants here in Wichita, and my taste are varied and open. While I love linen table cloths, an award-winning wine list to accompany the menu and great service, my pick for this year is a bit different. I LOVE Kababs! This is the best Indian/Pakistani food in town. The lunch buffet was my first exposure to Kababs and you can’t resist the many aromas from the well-prepared assortment of food. I have enjoyed naan bread in many fine establishments from the far East, United Kingdom, Canada and of course here in Wichita. But the fresh, hot Naan from Kababs is the best.
The food on the lunch buffet is always fresh, steaming hot and delicious, and the buffet offers a great assortment that usually includes most of my favorites but also often has some surprises in store. While I usually go straight to hot food, don’t overlook the salad bar. The curried potato salad is magic. I also have to have several of the hot peppers from the salad bar to go with my meat and chicken rolled in Naan.
The dinner menu has great choices of not only some of the items from the lunch menu but also an array of fine foods equally well-prepared and fantastic. The restaurant has great service in a warm inviting atmosphere. Note to self: They cater as well.
Guy Bower is a wine expert and host of “The Good Life” radio show on KNSS. He’s also the founder of Wichita’s Midwest Beerfest
Johnna Kolar’s pick: Chicken Marsala from The Sweet Spot, 8448 W. Central
This summer, George and Julie Yang opened a new fine dining restaurant called The Sweet Spot in west Wichita, where the Krispy Kreme Donuts and Genghis Grill were formerly located. It is there I ate my favorite meal of the year: Chicken Marsala. This 6-ounce chicken breast is covered in a port demi-glace infused with rosemary and topped with Portobello mushrooms, and it’s served with a generous portion of barley risotto and a roasted vegetable blend of zucchini, broccoli, carrots and yellow squash. It was beautifully displayed, and every bite was mouthwatering.
The exquisite décor features mahogany interior, beautiful tile displays, and a glass wine rack that can hold 72 bottles. Menus are designed quarterly and include certified Angus beef, pasta, chicken, pork, and lamb in the evenings. The lunch menu includes sandwiches, salads, po’boys, and burgers. Reservations are accepted at The Sweet Spot, which is the perfect spot for a special occasion.
Johnna Kolar has been a member of the Wichita Eagle Dining panel since 2014.
Matt Riedl’s pick: Up-N-Down Burger from Dempsey’s Burger Pub, 3700 E. Douglas, 550 N. Rock
There’s nothing like a burger done well, and that’s frankly what Dempsey’s has with the Up-N-Down Burger. I went to the new Dempsey’s location on Rock Road this year, ordered this burger and was reminded of just how stellar it is, having tried it many times before at the Clifton Square location.
The burger features two thinly sliced Angus patties topped with sharp cheddar, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and Thousand Island dressing made in-house. Basically, it’s an imitation of an In-N-Out Double-Double. The tang of the Thousand Island dressing is what sets this burger apart from so many other worthy options in the Wichita area.
It’s well-prepared every time I go to either Dempsey’s location, and it’s particularly pleasing with a side of truffle fries – which come with sides of roasted garlic aioli, ketchup and sweet chili aioli.
Matt Riedl, also known as Keeper of the Plans, is the Wichita Eagle’s arts and entertainment writer and an aspiring foodie.
John Michael’s pick: Portobello street tacos, elote and pozole from Molino’s Taqueria, 2035 N. Rock Road
The just-opened Molino’s Taqueria is a unique entry in the fast casual market that brings the quality that we have come to expect from Wichita’s premier Mexican eatery.
On my visit, I went with the street tacos, as this seemed to be the point of emphasis, and was not disappointed. They have seven different options for the tacos. I chose the carnitas and carne asada, deciding to check out the classics for which I have a frame of reference, and the portobello to see how well executed something more unfamiliar would be. I also got a side of elote and a bowl of pozole.
Everything was excellent, but the standouts were the last three. The portobello was wonderfully savory, meaty and juicy. The elote, was a perfect marriage of cream, spice and sweet corn that pops in your mouth. The pozole had a great, well rounded flavor, tender pork … drool… With four more tacos to try plus piratas, bowls, salads and an array of exciting sounding beverages, I think I’ll find myself back over there soon to take a break from the frenzy of east side shopping.
Longtime Chef John Michael, serves as Department Chair of Culinary Arts for Butler Community College
Joe Stumpe’s pick: Scallop sashimi from Lemongrass, 300 N. Mead
I thought I knew all of Lemongrass owner Danny Nguyen’s tricks, but he surprised me this year with his scallop sashimi.
It was very simple: one huge scallop, brushed with sesame oil, sprinkled with a few sesame seeds and served with chile sauce on the side. The scallop was amazing, just a touch of sweetness and clean like it’d been scrubbed with sea salt. A fork went through it like warm butter. It’s one of those things you’re afraid to try again because it might not be as good.
Joe Stumpe is a longtime Wichita foodie who teaches culinary classes at MarkArts and is a former Wichita Eagle food editor
