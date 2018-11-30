A new Wichita burger restaurant is selling cheeseburgers cheap to thank customers

Much of Wichita, I have learned, does not believe a burger should cost more than $5.

On Saturday, Wichitans who have been wanting to try the new BurgerFi restaurant that opened in July at NewMarket Square can do so at a price that’s right. As part of a customer appreciation event, the restaurant will be offerings its BurgerFi cheeseburgers for $5 apiece from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. (Normally, they’re $7.37.)

BurgerFi, which took over the former Pei Wei spot at NewMarket Square, 2441 N. Maize Road, is known for its natural ingredients, earth friendliness and hormone- and antibiotic- free beef. It’s also known for the way it chars its logo onto its buns.

The restaurant is also hoping people who visit will try its new Steakhouse Bleu Burger, a double topped with blue cheese, pepper bacon, a Cabernet onion marmalade and steak sauce. The chain will donate $1 from the sale of each Steakhouse Bleu Burger to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help end childhood cancer.