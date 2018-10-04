Local homebrewer is named best in America

Michael Rogers recently turned a 20-plus year love affair with home brewing into the prestigious "Homebrewer of the Year" award from the American Homebrewers Association at their National Homebrew Competition in Boulder.
Some like it Thai Hot

Some like it Thai Hot

Bann Thai restaurant owner Wanwaree Jackson decided to a have a spicy food eating contest after seeing similar competitions on the Food Network. She found six competitors, most of them regulars, who decided to brave her Thai hot recipe.

