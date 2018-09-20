A chance for Wichita to try traditional Native-American food, including bison roast

Wichita isn’t likely to get a Native American restaurant anytime soon, and that’s too bad because traditional native dishes are simple, straightforward and delicious.
But Wichita can try some traditional dishes at a fun, annual event that’s happening this weekend at the Mid-America All-Indian Center, 650 N. Seneca. It’s called Share our Food, and it features a buffet of traditional Native American dishes like hominy stew, Ojibwa creamy potato and wild rice soup, Northern style corn soup and Indian fry bread served with honey and chokecherry jelly. This year, they’re also serving bison roast.
I helped emcee last year’s event, and my favorite dish was the Tohono O’odham Tepary Bean stew, which featured tiny, delicate beans that I’ve never seen in a grocery store.
Tickets to the event, which happens from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. They’re available at the Mid-America All-Indian Center website, www.theindiancenter.org.
Tickets include dinner and a selection of wines and admission to the museum. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 316-350-3340.
