From Starlite to Spangles: Wichita jingles you can’t forget no matter how hard you try

Before Michael Jones’ kids memorized his phone number, they knew the number to the Starlite Drive-In.

Laura Oblinger will never forget what time Hog Wild Pit BBQ closes, and she believes, for the record that, it closes entirely too early.

Michelle Harms once found herself on an elevator with the two attorneys who make up the Patterson Legal Group and suddenly felt a strong urge to recite their phone number to them, just to show she could.





Anne Cyboron had lived in Wichita for only a few months when she found the Rusty Eck jingle was perpetually stuck in her head.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“I knew then that I was officially a Wichitan,” she said.

If you live in Wichita and have ever listened to the radio or flipped through television channels, you probably have a similar testimonial to offer.

Whether you want to or not, you know that Spangles “just tastes better,” that “you’ll find it at Star” and that lawyer Brad Pistotnic is just a 1-800-241-BRAD away.

It’s just that easy.





Recently, we asked Wichitans on Facebook to name the jingles for local businesses that were most permanently stuck in their heads, and we got dozens and dozens of answers.

From Don Don Hattan Hattan to Super Car Guys to Cherry Orchard Furniture, a long list of local businesses claim ownership to jingles so catchy, they might be the most effective form of advertising available.