Where to get free, cheap treats on National Frozen Custard Day in Wichita

It’s National Frozen Custard Day, and a few local purveyors of the sweet and creamy treat are offering deals to celebrate.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: The restaurants are offering $1 single cones, dishes or custard cookies, and for each one sold, Freddy’s will donate 50 cents to the Kids In Need Foundation, which donates free school supplies.

Andy's Frozen Custard: This frozen custard spot at 10788 W. 21st St. is offering a free small cone for every $10 worth of Andy's gift cards purchased. For every $20 worth of gift cards, customers can get a free small one-topping concrete. The deal is available through Sunday. BurgerFi: Get a free small custard when you make a purchase at this new burger restaurant, which took over the old Pei Wei spot at NewMarket Square.

