Will pay-your-age work better for doughnuts than bears? Wichita will find out Tuesday

Hurts Donut, for one, feels some sympathy for Build-A-Bear, whose “pay-your-age” promotion last week turned into a tearful, chaotic ordeal in many cities.

To show a little solidarity, the doughnut chain is doing its own pay-your-age promotion. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, people can get a classic sprinkle doughnut of the day and pay their age in pennies.

“We are secretly hoping a lot of 200 year olds come in, but we will honor any age,” read the post the shop put on Facebook. “33 years old? Pay 33 cents for your donut! 17 years old? Pay 17 cents for your donut!”





The special runs until 9 p.m., and here’s the hilarious fine print:

‘”Rules. Must be a person. Not valid for pets, plants, cars, umbrellas. Etc. we know someone will try.”





Hurts Donut store in Wichita are at 7010 W. 21st St. and at 3750 N. Woodlawn.