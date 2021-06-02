Garth Brooks Stadium Tour coming to Arrowhead in Kansas City. Here’s ticket info

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will stop in Kansas City this summer, with the performer’s first concert at Arrowhead Stadium, Brooks announced Wednesday.

The concert, which will be performed in-the-round, will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11.

GARTH BROOKS IS COMING TO #GEHAFIELDATARROWHEAD



Tickets cost $94.95, all inclusive, and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app on your cellphone.

There will be no ticket sales at Arrowhead’s box office or at Ticketmaster outlets on June 11.

There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase.

Last month, Garth Brooks sold out Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 75 minutes. More than 86,000 tickets were sold for the Aug. 14 concert, which will be the only Nebraska appearance on the tour.