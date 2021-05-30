At 25, Chamber Music at the Barn undertakes concerted push to gain audiences

Catherine Consiglio, right, and Bob Scott are pictured in 1997, just after they started the Chamber Music at the Barn series at Prairie Pines Tree Farm. File photo

Chamber Music at the Barn is entering its 25th season with a list of questions.

Does it keep producing the string-quartet based concerts that have been its trademark for a quarter-century? Will adding other genres help attendance? What will bring in younger audiences? And, finally, do people even know it exists?

“In the past few years, the numbers have been going down,” executive director Bob Scott said. “Old people are dying off and the kids want something else. It’s a tough year for us. We’ve got to make a decision about what we’re going to do for the future — declare victory and fold up shop or turn it around some way.”

Scott and artistic director Catherine Consiglio are remaining optimistic as concerts begin again this week at Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Road, Maize.

“We know our product is really unique and valuable and amazing,” said Consiglio, co-founder of CMATB, a viola professor at Wichita State and frequent performer in the Barn concerts. “We just want to be sure to give the community a chance to know we’re here.”

Consiglio said the comment she’s heard most often from new audience members at the Barn concerts are, “How come I never knew about it?”

“We’re really putting a very large foot forward to change that,” she said. “If it works, that will be fabulous.”

CMATB has hired a marketing company with expertise in social and electronic media, Scott said, to try and appeal to a new generation. Lauren Hirsch, a Wichita music performer and teacher, also has been working with the group to strike a chord with younger audiences.

In 2019, Consiglio was charged by the CMATB board with creating a chamber music concert geared toward family and youth. That will come to fruition on June 19, with a concert that will include a 10-minute piece of animation commissioned by CMATB to accompany the musicians. John Clare, a host on the Sirius XM Symphony Hall channel, will appear as “Inspector Treble.”

Chamber music concerts this year — keeping on a schedule of 3 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays — will be June 2-4, June 16-18 and July 28-30.

But this year, thanks to a surplus of grant money after 2020 concerts were canceled, will be two sets of concerts breaking out of the classical genre.

Berta Rojas, a classical guitarist and three-time Latin Grammy Award nominee, will perform June 23-25. Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, described as “cutting-edge fiddle and cello explorations of Scottish and global music,” are scheduled for July 14-16.

“Without losing sight of what we’re doing in terms of perpetuating classical string quartet,” Scott said, “we’re trying to reach out and involve those other mediums which might be more accessible.”

Several concessions have been made to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Scott said.

The barn itself, which had a capacity of 120, will be limited to 50 seats, he said, with more seating becoming available in the garden. A TV monitor and speakers will still give those sitting outside the concert experience, he said. (Tickets for each concert are $40 for inside seats, $20 for the garden.)

Food will not be sold on-site this year, but audience members are welcome to bring their own picnics, he said. Alcohol will not be allowed to be brought in, but a wine bar will serve beverages.

Scott said audience numbers for previous summers were as high as 1,600 seven or eight years ago, and down to 500 in 2019.

He said he is trying to remain optimistic but believes it’s an accomplishment for Chamber Music at the Barn to have provided quality classical music to the Wichita area for a quarter-century.

“This year my feeling is we’ve either got to turn it around or else just close up shop,” he said. “I want to try one more time to turn the Barn around.”