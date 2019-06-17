Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses are coming to Wichita

Guns N’ Roses prepares for Kansas City concert with large-scale production It took three days to build the stage for Guns N' Roses stop at Arrowhead Stadium on June 29. The band last performed in Kansas City in 1992. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It took three days to build the stage for Guns N' Roses stop at Arrowhead Stadium on June 29. The band last performed in Kansas City in 1992.

Legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses will perform at Intrust Bank Arena on Oct. 7, the venue announced on Monday.

The group, lead by singer Axl Rose and guitarist Slash, will bring its Not in This Lifetime Tour to the arena. The group is best known for hits like “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

Ticket will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and will range from $59 to $225.

They’ll be available at www.selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 and at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.