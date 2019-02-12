Music News & Reviews

The Chainsmokers will perform in Wichita with 5 Seconds of Summer

By Denise Neil

February 12, 2019 10:17 AM

The Chainsmokers are coming to Wichita.

On Tuesday, Intrust Bank Arena announced that the Grammy-winning duo would bring its “World War Joy” tour to Wichita on Nov. 16. The Chainsmokers will be touring with 5 Seconds of Summer (who appear on the hit “Who Do You Love”) and Lennon Stella.

The duo is best known for hits like “Something Just Like This” and “Closer.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will cost $39.50, $59.50, $79.50 and $99.50. They’ll be available at www.selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 or at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Big fans of the group can also get VIP packages that include premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck, a Q&A session with the band members, merchandise and more. Visit www.VIPNation.com for more information on those tickets.

