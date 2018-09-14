Kelly Clarkson is coming to Wichita, but you’ll need a mobile phone to attend the show

Pop star Kelly Clarkson will bring her “Meaning of Life” tour to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena in March, but you’ll need to have a cell phone if you want to attend.

Tickets for the show, which go on sale On Sept. 24, will be “mobile only,” which means no physical tickets or print-at-home tickets will be in use. This will be the arena’s first mobile-only show.

Tickets will go on sale online only at www.selectaseat.com starting on Sept. 24, and people can purchase them in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena or by phone at 855-755-7328 starting starting on Sept. 25.

Tickets will be $29, $59 and $89.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The show will be on March 2 and will feature opening acts Kelsea Ballerini as well as Brynn Cartelli, last season’s winner of “The Voice” who was on judge Clarkson’s team.

This will be the first headlining tour in three years for Clarkson, a Grammy award-winner and the first ever winner of “American Idol.” She’s known for hits like “Miss Independent,” “Piece by Piece” and “Heartbeat Song.”

Clarkson also is a judge on “The Voice,” which will start its 15th season on Sept. 24 on NBC.

For more information, visit kellyclarkson.com/tour.