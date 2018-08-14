Pop songs covered in vintage style: Postmodern Jukebox coming to Wichita

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, a YouTube-famous music group, will perform at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre on Feb. 15, the venue announced Tuesday.
Tickets range from $39.50 to $179.50.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the Select-a-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman.
Postmodern Jukebox creates covers of modern-day pop songs by artists like Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers and Ed Sheeran in vintage styles.
For example, some of its most popular videos include “Seven Nation Army” covered in New Orleans dirge style, “Bad Romance” in vintage 1920s Gatsby style and “Oops! ... I Did It Again” in vintage Marilyn Monroe style.
It has amassed over 1 billion YouTube views, 3.5 million subscribers and has more than 1.7 million Facebook fans.
The band has performed on “Good Morning America” and toured on six continents.
The upcoming Wichita stop is part of its new tour, “Welcome to the Twenties 2.0.”
“Last time around the ‘Twenties gave us Jazz, America’s one true art form. Who knows what is possible in the 2020s?” Bradlee said in a release. “One thing that is for sure is that there are a lot of folks that are tired of the clickbait headlines, mindless reality TV, and smartphone addiction that has only served to divide people in the last decade. We’re using our small corner of the pop culture space to tell people to forget their troubles, and come join us for a night of celebrating true musical talent and timeless style — live and in real life.”
