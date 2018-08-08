Carrie Underwood will perform at Intrust Bank Arena in September of next year.
Carrie Underwood is coming to Wichita, but you’ll have to wait awhile

By Denise Neil

August 08, 2018 09:15 AM

Country star Carrie Underwood is bringing “The Cry Pretty Tour 360” to Intrust Bank Arena in September of next year, the venue announced on Wednesday.

The singer, a seven-time Grammy winner and former “American Idol” winner, will perform on Sept. 18, 2019, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24. They’ll be available at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, at www.selectaseat.com or by calling 316-755-7328.

Ticket prices are not yet set.

Underwood also performed at the arena in 2016, 2012 and 2010. She is set to release her new album, “Cry Pretty,” on Sept. 14.

