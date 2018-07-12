Journey keyboardist talks band feud, tour and watching as his wife advises Trump

It’s an interesting time to be Jonathan Cain.

Not only has he just put out a book — a memoir called “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” detailing his experiences as the keyboardist for rock band Journey — but he’s also just released his third solo album. It’s a digital album called “The Songs You Leave Behind.”

And now, at the age of 68, he’s in the middle of a co-headlining 60-show tour with fellow classic rockers Def Leppard that has been selling out arenas and stadiums. (The tour will stop at Intrust Bank Arena on Monday.)

And then there’s the matter of the headline-grabbing public feud last year with bandmate and Journey guitarist Neal Schon that brought to the forefront an issue many Americans can relate to these days: what to do when you and your closest friends and family members can’t agree on politics.

Calling on a tour day-off in Tulsa earlier this week, Cain said that he and Schon have been able to put their differences behind them for the sake of the tour.

“We have a good relationship,” he said. “It was a bump in the road, I guess. But we feel like the fans and the music is bigger than that.”

Cain, who was born in Chicago, first met Schon, drummer Steve Smith, bassist Ross Valory and longtime lead singer Steve Perry when he left the band The Babys to join Journey in 1980. Cain went on to write or co-write some of the group’s biggest hits, including “Faithfully” and “Don’t Stop Believin.” The group released the album “Escape,” which would be its biggest, in 1981.

Over the next two decades, the group would take breaks and reunite for tours and albums, but throughout lineup changes — including the loss of lead singer Perry in 1997 — Cain and Schon were constants.

Last year, a few months after the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Schon launched a social media tirade against Cain. He was upset that Cain, who in 2015 married President Trump’s now spiritual adviser Paula White, had taken members of Journey to the White House and posed for a photo with Trump.

Schon listed other grievances, too, including his opposition to Cain promoting his born-again Christian beliefs to Journey’s fan base.

That’s all been resolved now, Cain said.