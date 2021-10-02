October is shaping up to be chock-full of local film events and announcements

000_9355.nef Courtesy of A24 Films.

Local film organizations and theaters are ramping up for a busy month with festivals, screenings and exciting announcements. Here’s a look:

Mama.film moves on — Lela Meadow-Conner’s mama.film organization just announced that it will be one of just seven satellite screening sites for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

As I previously reported, Meadow-Conner is revamping mama.film and restyling her “community cinema” space at the Lux in Wichita into a nomadic, traveling exhibition experience.

“We’re taking the show on the road,” she previously said. And she means that quite literally.

In Kansas, the mama.film-hosted Sundance satellite screenings will take place in Lawrence, though details and locations have yet to be announced.

Sundance announced the seven independently owned arthouse cinemas last week, and each will connect the festival and its artists directly with local audiences. Other states chosen to participate include California, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee and Washington.

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival takes place Jan. 20-30.

More information can be found at https://mama.film/.

Wheels to Reels returns — Bike Walk Wichita is hosting its annual fundraiser “Wheels to Reels” on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Starlite Drive-in, 3900 S. Hydraulic.

The event includes a bike show at 5:30 p.m., followed by a screening of the documentary series “Filmed by Bike” at 7. The program is a collection of adventure film shorts from around the world, and explores diverse stories about cyclists from Brooklyn, Vancouver, Bristol, London and other cities. It also highlights the passion for bike culture around the globe.

Tickets are $25 at https://bikewalkwichita.org/shop/wheels-to-reels-2021/. A “swag bag” will be given to the first 100 ticket purchasers.

More information can be found at https://bikewalkwichita.org/wheelstoreels/.

‘Seldom,’ seen — Kansas filmmakers and Kansas films are the center of attention at the first-ever Seldom Heard Film Festival, to be held Oct. 16 at the Augusta Historic Theatre, 523 State St. in Augusta.

The schedule and lineup are still being finalized, but tickets will be $11 for the festival or $28 for a festival and reception dinner bundle.

A tentative schedule includes a filmmaker meet-and-greet at 2 p.m., followed by film screenings at 3 p.m. and a post-show dinner reception at 6 p.m. at Sugar Shane’s Cafe, 430 State St. in Augusta.

More information can be found at https://www.seldomheardfilmfestival.com/.

The ‘Dead’ dance again — There will be an 11th anniversary screening of the Native American zombie film that I wrote and directed, “The Dead Can’t Dance,” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway.

The comedy/drama follows three Comanche men who discover they are somehow immune to a virus that’s turning everyone else into zombies.

More information can be found at https://wichitaorpheum.com/events/the-dead-cant-dance/. Proceeds will partly benefit the first ever alterNative Film Festival to be held Nov. 12-14 at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum, which will be free and open to the public. It will feature Indigenous films from across the country, Canada and Greenland.

Tallgrass triumphs — And finally, the beloved Tallgrass Film Festival returns for its 19th event with both in-person and virtual events.

This year’s program includes 44 feature-length films and 128 short films, with 26 films made by Kansans. The full line-up for the festival can be found at https://tallgrassfilm.org/2021-lineup/.

Along with the festival’s flagship Stubbornly Independent competition (for films created with a budget under $500,000) and DOXX (documentary features directed by female-identifying filmmakers), Tallgrass has this year added the Gordon Parks Award for Black Excellence in Filmmaking.

The in-person festival will be held Oct. 20-24 in venues around downtown Wichita. The virtual festival will be Oct. 24-29.

There will again be Q&As after screenings with visiting filmmakers and the ever-popular themed parties. Many COVID restrictions will be in effect, including mandatory masks at all venues.

Individual tickets for films as well as TALLPasses and FILMPasses are available for purchase now at https://tallgrassfilm.org/.

Reach Rod Pocowatchit at rodrick@rawdzilla.com.