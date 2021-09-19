Oh, the horror! Scary Movie Mondays return to the Starlite Drive-in in Wichita

Kurt Russell stars in “John Carpenter’s The Thing.” The horror classic will be shown as part of the Scary Movie Mondays series at the Starlite Drive-in. Universal Pictures/Photofest

Since 2013, Wichita filmmaker and horror movie buff Leif Jonker has been organizing a local horror film festival through his Wichita Big Screen initiative, with the help of Warren Theatres. Each year he curated the festival, and featured vintage classic and cult hit horror titles.

The festival also had a cause, as a fundraiser for the local LAPP animal shelter, sometimes raising enough to give more than $1,000 to the charity.

Well, as with everything else in the world, things have changed in the wake of the pandemic. But Jonker won’t let a little thing like a global apocalypse stop him. If anything, it inspired him.

This year, he again teams up with the Starlite Drive-in to present the second Scary Movie Mondays film series, again a fundraiser for LAPP (Lifeline Animal Placement and Protection).

Every Monday starting Sept. 20 through Oct. 11, a scary movie program will be shown at the drive-in at 3900 S. Hydraulic. Admission is $15 per carload or $10 for single admission. Most films are for adult audiences (although a couple of titles are family-friendly).

Jonker said he’s adding some extra flair to the series again.

“As we do every year,” he said in a statement, “We’ll have our popular custom-made pre-shows and intermissions (compilations) featuring cult short films, music videos and vintage horror movie trailers.”

Here’s this year’s lineup:

Monday, Sept. 20

“The Return of the Living Dead” (1985), directed by Dan O’Bannon — When two bumbling employees at a medical supply warehouse accidentally release a deadly gas into the air, the vapors cause the dead to rise again as zombies.

“The Exorcist III: Legion” (2016), directed by William Peter Blatty — This is Blatty’s director’s cut of 1990’s “The Exorcist III,” which was thought to be lost. Recovered and released in 2016 under its original title, this is the definitive cut of the film based on his novel “Legion.”

The program starts at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

“The Monster Squad” (1987), directed by Fred Dekker — A young group of monster fanatics attempt to save their hometown from Count Dracula and his monsters. (Family friendly)

“Night of the Creeps” (1986), directed by Fred Dekker — Teenagers fight off a zombie horde.

Monday, Oct. 4

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” (1985), directed by Jack Sholder — This first sequel in the franchise has a teenage boy haunted in his dreams by deceased child murderer Freddy Krueger, who wants to possess him in order to continue his reign of terror in the real world.

“Alone in the Dark” (1982), directed by Jack Sholder — A quartet of murderous psychopaths break out of a mental hospital during a power blackout and attack their doctor’s house.

Monday, Oct. 11

“The Thing from Another World” (951), directed by Howard Hawks — Scientists and American Air Force officials fend off a bloodthirsty alien at a remote arctic outpost. (Family friendly)

“John Carpenter’s The Thing” (1982), directed by John Carpenter — Kurt Russell leads a research team in Antarctica hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims.

Other festival sponsors include World Studios ICT, Fast Print, T-95 radio and Dominion Halloween.

Donations to the LAPP animal shelter can be made directly at http://lifelineanimalplacement.org/monthly-sponsorship/