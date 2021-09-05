Fall movie preview: James Bond, Ghostbusters, Eternals and more

Daniel Craig’s last performance as James Bond 007 will be in “No Time to Die,” in theaters Oct. 8. DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

Wars ending. Fires blazing. Storms raging.

And that was just in real life.

That usually sounds like the elements of blockbuster summer movies. However, Hollywood struggled to find its footing at the movie theaters in the wake of an ongoing pandemic in the past few months. There were some hot and cool spots, for sure.

But in true movie fashion, the show must go on. Hollywood isn’t going to let a little thing like a global pandemic slow it down. There are more exciting releases heading our way in the fall, many of them delayed from earlier planned dates. Here’s a look at what’s coming. (Release dates and titles are subject to change.)

Friday, Sept. 10

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Malignant” – Director James Wan (the “Saw” franchise, “Aquaman” – talk about an eclectic body of work) returns to horror with this tale of a woman haunted by shocking visions of grisly murders, only to discover that the waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. I dreamt I swallowed my pillow once. That was scary.

“The Card Counter” – This revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator-turned-gambler (Oscar Isaac) haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. Who isn’t? Also starring Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.

“Queenpins” – Comedy starring Kristen Bell about a pair of housewives who create a $40 million coupon scam. Use checkout code NOTHANKS.

Sept. 17

“Cry Macho” – Clint Eastwood directs and stars as a former rodeo star/washed-up horse breeder who takes a job to bring a man’s young son home, away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Blue Bayou” – As a Korean-American man (Justin Chon) raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain). Andrew Garfield stars as her husband, Jim Bakker.

Sept. 24

“Dear Evan Hansen” – Film adaptation of the Tony award-winning Broadway musical about a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Ben Platt (Netflix’s “The Politician”) reprises his Tony-award winning role.

Oct. 1

“Addams Family 2” – The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures in this animated sequel. Snap, snap.

“The Many Saints of Newark” – A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano (from the seminal HBO series “The Sopranos”). The late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, plays the young Tony Soprano.

Oct. 8

“No Time to Die” – Daniel Craig’s last outing as ultra suave superspy James Bond 007 finds him hot on the trail of a mysterious villain (Rami Malek) armed with a dangerous new technology. One that apparently has no time clock.

Oct. 15

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” – Let there be a sequel! Tom Hardy returns as snaky superhero Venom, with Woody Harrelson in tow as the villain, Cletus Kasady/Carnage. I’m sure there will be carnage, indeed.

“Halloween Kills” – OK, so here’s the deal: In 2018, “Halloween” was released as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original horror classic, asking us to completely pretend that all those gazillion other sequels that came before it never happened. Now, “Halloween Kills” is a sequel to that sequel, so technically it’s the third film in the franchise on the new timeline. Wait, my brain hurts. The evil and apparently unkillable Michael Meyers is back because, what else is he gonna do?

“The Last Duel” – Ridley Scott directs this historical epic, where King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel. Apparently, the last one. Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck are among the overly photogenic cast.

Oct. 22

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”) directs this new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel (that’s been called “unfilmable” before, especially after David Lynch’s dense 1984 version), about the son (Timothee Chalamet) of a noble family entrusted with protecting the most valuable and vital element in the galaxy. Also starring Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa.

“Jackass Forever” – After 11 years and countless crotch punches, the “Jackass” crew (Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, et al) is back for their final crusade. There they go throwing that “final” word around again. They have to pay for retirement somehow, don’t they?

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” – This animated tale follows awkward middle-schooler Barney and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device. Ron’s malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship.

Oct. 29

“Last Night in Soho” – Anya Taylor-Joy (Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit”) stars in director Edgar Wright’s (”Shaun of the Dead,” “Baby Driver”) tale of an aspiring fashion designer who’s mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour starts to splinter into something darker. It always does.

Nov. 5

“Eternals” – Oscar winner Chloe Zhao (”Nomadland”) directs her first big-budget endeavor with a hefty cast in Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington, in the saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who shaped Earth‘s history and civilizations.

Nov. 11

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Just pretend that all-female 2016 reboot of “Ghostbusters” never happened, as this sequel is set 30 years after the first two “Ghostbusters” films, with a single mother and her two children moving to a small town in Oklahoma, where they discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy. After all, who ya gonna call?