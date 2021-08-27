Mama.film says goodbye — for now — with screenings of films by women directors

Director Sofia Coppola won an Oscar for also writing the “Lost in Translation” screenplay, about a faded movie star (Bill Murray) and a neglected young woman (Scarlett Johansson) who form an unlikely bond after crossing paths in Tokyo. Courtesy photo

Lela Meadow-Conner’s mama.film collective is hitting the road in 2022.

Meadow-Conner is restyling her “community cinema” space at the Lux in Wichita into a nomadic, traveling exhibition experience.

“We’re taking the show on the road,” she said in a statement, “And partnering with mission-aligned organizations to bring unique on-screen encounters for audiences locally, regionally and nationally.”

Details will come soon. But first, mama.film is saying so long to its current home with a series of films by women directors.

Here’s the schedule:

Sept. 2: “Lost in Translation” (Directed by Sofia Coppola) — Coppola won an Oscar for also writing the screenplay, about a faded movie star (Bill Murray) and a neglected young woman (Scarlett Johansson) who form an unlikely bond after crossing paths in Tokyo. Anybody wanna take bets on what she says to him at the end? 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

Sept. 9: “Monsoon Wedding” (Directed by Mira Nair) — A stressed father, a bride-to-be with a secret, a smitten event planner and relatives from around the world create much ado about the preparations for an arranged marriage in India. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

Sept. 16: “The Farewell” (Directed by Lulu Wang) — Awkwafina stars in this bittersweet tale of a Chinese family that discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decides to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather family members before she dies. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

The screenings will be held at the mama.film Community Cinema in the Lux at 120 E. First St. Tickets to all screenings are $15, available at https://mama.film/.

You can also book the cinema for a private screening for up to 15 people for $150 for two and a half hours, plus an additional $25 for every 30 minutes beyond that. You can bring your own food, drinks and alcohol (for those of age). The space has a popcorn machine which you can use for an additional $10. Masks are required while not actively eating and drinking. You can also choose to screen any film from your own personal collection.

Plans for the mama.film collective in 2022 include:

A series in March of short films from women directors with themes represented in “The House on Mango Street,” in partnership with the Wichita Public Library’s NEA Big Read project.

A collaboration with WAVE venue, centering on creative mamas in film, music and more.

The third rePRO Film Fest — which advocates for women’s reproductive health care, justice and bodily autonomy — taking place virtually across the country and in-person in New York City.

