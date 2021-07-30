Late summer wrap-up: What’s still coming to Wichita theaters before fall arrives

We’re heading into the long stretch, as summer starts to wind down. And it’s been up and down (sadly, mostly down) at the box office, as the world still struggles with an ongoing pandemic, the likes of which we’ve only previously seen in movies.

Even so, more wide releases have been added to the late summer slate, and other schedules have been shifted a bit (Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary originally set for Aug. 27 will now premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 25).

Here’s a look at what’s still coming to theaters before fall. (Release dates are subject to change.)

Friday, July 30

“Jungle Cruise” Emily Blunt stars as Dr. Lily Houghton, who enlists the aid of a wisecracking skipper (Dwayne Johnson) to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat in search of an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine. And whether more Disney rides will be made into movies. (It’s a small world after all?)

“The Green Knight” A fantasy re-telling of medieval legend, as King Arthur’s headstrong nephew (Dev Patel) embarks on a daring quest to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant who wreaks havoc at Camelot. Also starring Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton.

“Stillwater” Matt Damon stars as an American oil-rig worker who travels to France to visit his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin), in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. He makes it his life purpose to have her exonerated. (As any good dad would do.)

Aug. 6

“The Suicide Squad” Director James Gunn (”Guardians of the Galaxy”) pretends the horrible first “Suicide Squad” film never happened, as supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and the others join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X and are dropped off on a remote island to battle enemies. Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Joel Kinnaman.

“Nine Days” Winston Duke (”Us”) stars as a man who interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given life on Earth.

Aug. 13

“Free Guy” This high-concept action/comedy follows a bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) who discovers that he’s actually a background character in an open-world video game that will soon go offline.

“Don’t Breathe 2: Breathe Harder” OK, so I made up the “Breathe Harder“ part of the title (I couldn’t help it). The blind veteran (Stephen Lang) from the original returns, and must use his military training to save a young orphan from a group of kidnappers. It’s literally always something.

“Respect” Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson stars in this life story of legendary R&B singer Aretha Franklin. R-E-S-P-E-C-T, indeed.

Aug. 20

“The Night House” A widow (Rebecca Hall) begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets in this horror thriller.

“Reminiscence” Hugh Jackman stars as a veteran living in a near-future Miami flooded by rising seas. He’s an expert in a dangerous occupation: he offers clients the chance to relive any memory they desire. His life changes when he meets a mysterious young woman whose memories implicate her in a series of violent crimes.

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and his puppy pals join forces with a savvy dachshund to save the day.

“The Protege” An assassin (Maggie Q) vows revenge after her childhood mentor (Samuel L. Jackson) is brutally murdered, sending her back to Vietnam, where she teams up with a mysterious figure from her past.

Aug. 27

“Candyman” This is a direct sequel to the 1992 film of the same name and the fourth film in the “Candyman” film series, this time returning to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.