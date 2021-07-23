Rudy Love documentary ‘This is Love’ to have special screening at Naftzger Park

The feature documentary “This is Love” is a celebration of the life and music of Rudy Love. Courtesy photo

There has certainly been lots of love for the documentary film “This is Love.”

The brainchild of and passion project for Wichita filmmaker Shawn Rhodes, it had its U.S. debut at Wichita’s Tallgrass Film Festival in 2018 and has played at festivals around the world. It won many awards, including Raindance Film Festival’s prestigious Spirit Award in London and the prize for Best International Documentary in Rome.

The film now returns home to Wichita for a special screening and party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas. The outdoor event is free and open to all ages, and will also include musical performances by Rudy Love Jr. and DJ Carbon. The evening is presented by Wave (a bar truck offering drinks for sale will be on site).

The film documents the journey of soul singer and Wichitan Rudy Love, whose experience in the music industry spans decades and encapsulates the struggle of African-American artists during the 20th and 21st centuries.

The film features interviews with such iconic musicians as George Clinton and Mick Fleetwood, among others, as well as comedian Sinbad.

More information can be found at thisisloveatthepark.eventbrite.com.

Take 36 returns — Time to stock up on caffeine local filmmakers!

Tallgrass Film Association is bringing back its 36-hour film race. “Take 36” will kick off Friday, Aug. 13, and conclude Sunday, Aug. 15, with a showcase of the top 10 films at Wave venue.

Filmmaking teams will have just 36 hours to conceive, develop, write, shoot, edit and submit a short film no longer than 6 minutes in duration.

Anyone can participate from any experience level. In past races, filmmakers from local middle schools and high schools have competed alongside seasoned professionals. There will be several awards up for grabs including cash prizes (top prize is $1,000). There are, of course, rules and stipulations, and more information can be found at www.tallgrassfilm.org.

Take 36 is presented by Emprise Bank, with support from the Wichita Arts Council and Groover Labs.

Registration for teams opened June 29. Cost is $75 for student teams, $100 for general. Teams can have as many or as few members as they want.

Pre-scouting for locations is allowed, but you just can’t write or work on the film until that 36-hour period (no cheating!).

Brain trust — The brainy folks over at Lela Meadow-Conner’s mama.film have started a monthly Movie Trivia Night at the mama.film Microcinema at the Lux, 120 E. First St. The next trivia night will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.

The event will be hosted by KMUW Movie Club’s Hugo Phan. Teams may register for up to five people at $5 per person, and are allowed to bring in their own food and drink.

Central Standard Brewing at 156 Greenwood is offering a special deal. Use password “12345” on the day of the event for 25% off of carryout 4-packs and Sangria growlers.

The event is limited to 30 people total. Teams can register at https://www.goelevent.com/mamafilm/e/TriviaNight.

Save the date — I just announced the dates for the inaugural all-Indigenous film festival that I am curating and organizing. The alterNative Film Festival will be held Nov. 12-14 at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum at 650 N. Seneca. It will be free and open to the public. Details will be posted soon at www.alterNativeFilmFestival.org. I can’t wait to share these incredible films.