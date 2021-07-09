‘Black Widow’ (finally) high-kicks off phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Black Widow” is finally here!

Several times delayed and hotly anticipated, it will finally give Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow her own stand-alone film and Scarlett Johansson her own starring action heroine vehicle.

The movie will take place between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” if you’re keeping tabs on the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (a headache-inducing feat, mind you).

Speaking of timelines, “Black Widow” also kicks off “phase four” of the MCU (who knows how long this will take). So here’s a look at everything Marvel coming our way in the (near-ish) future (dates, titles and apocalypses are subject to change).

“Black Widow” - opened Friday, July 9 The film will largely be set in Europe, with Romanoff facing demons from her past (of course). It also stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz as her family.

The film will also be available on Disney+ as well as in theaters.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” - Sept. 3 Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi, who is forced to confront his past (of course) after he is drawn into the evil Ten Rings organization. Also starring Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh.

“Eternals” – Nov. 5 Chloe Zhao (who just won two Oscars for the low-key indie “Nomadland”) directs her first big-budget spectacle, about a race of beings created from “proto-humans” by god-like aliens known as Celestials. She’s assembled quite a hefty cast, with the likes of Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and Angelina Jolie. Hey, if you’re gonna go big...

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Dec. 17 Jon Watts, who directed “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and its follow-up “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” is back for “No Way Home,” with Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya returning as MJ. No details on plot, but the film will likely pick up where “No Way Home” ended, where everyone now knows Spider-Man’s secret identity. (Boo!)

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” -– March 25, 2022 The most exciting thing (for me) is that this sequel is being directed by screen legend Sam Raimi (”Evil Dead,” the initial “Spider-Man” trilogy with Tobey Maguire). Of course there are no plot details, but Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Dr. Stephen Strange, with perhaps a new ally in Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

“Thor: Love And Thunder“ - May 6, 2022 Director Taika Waititi (who won an Oscar for writing “JoJo Rabbit”) winningly took the Thor franchise into a different, more light-hearted direction with “Thor: Ragnarok.” He returns for “Love and Thunder,” so I’m excited to see where he takes us. Chris Hemsworth of course returns as Thor, and it looks like he might get some help from a couple of “Guardians of the Galaxy” peeps in Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Nebula (Karen Gillan). It also looks like Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster. But what’s with Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Sam Neill, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Hemsworth on the cast list as “actor” versions of the superheroes? This will definitely be fun!

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - July 8, 2022 Chadwick Boseman sadly succumbed to cancer in August 2020, so where that leaves things for the sequel is unclear, although Marvel promises the utmost respect for Boseman. Ryan Coogler, who directed the first “Black Panther,” is returning as co-writer and director.

“The Marvels” – Nov. 11, 2022 This is a sequel to Marvel’s huge 2019 hit “Captain Marvel,” with Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. And that’s all we know.

“Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” – Feb. 17, 2023 I just want a Quantumania T-shirt! But Peyton Reed returns to direct (after the first two Ant-Man films), and cast members Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are also back, but that’s pretty much all we know. Except you can also count on ants. Lotsa ants.

“Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” – May 5, 2023 There was a considerable amount of drama surrounding this third film in the franchise in its early development stages, when writer/director James Gunn was ousted after his offensive Tweets from a decade ago surfaced. (Sigh.) So then he left the MCU altogether to move over to the DC universe to write and direct “The Suicide Squad,” a pretty much do-over of the awful first “Suicide Squad” film. But then Gunn was re-instated on “Vol. 3” after much public outcry, but scheduling had to be pushed back to accommodate his “Suicide Squad” work. No word on plot details for “Vol. 3” (of course), though the original cast (Chris Pratt, voice of Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and voice of Bradley Cooper) is set to return.