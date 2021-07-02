Movie musicals keep on coming! Here’s what’s on the horizon in Wichita and streaming.

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” Courtesy of MGM

I finally got around to seeing “In the Heights,” the big-screen adaptation of “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash Broadway musical, which won a 2008 Tony Award for best musical. The film came out on June 11 (hey, I’ve been busy).

I thought it was joyous and exuberant, about a bodega owner and others living and loving in the New York City Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights. OK, I thought it was a just a tad too long, but I certainly think it deserved a better box office welcoming than it got (it debuted to a disappointing $11.4 million in its opening weekend). Still, it’s worth seeing just for its spirit alone (find yourself, be yourself), but especially if you love musicals.

Another musical film (albeit not a musical per se), opened this weekend: “Summer Of Soul (... Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” a feature documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity. The film will feature never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and others. (It opens Friday, July 2, at the AMC Northrock.)

Despite the lackluster reception for “In the Heights,” there are many more musicals (and music-based films) on the horizon. Here’s a look at what’s coming. (Not all of these will open in theaters, and some may open in larger markets first or be streaming only; dates are subject to change.)

“Annette” Adam Driver stars as a stand-up comedian and Marion Cotillard as his opera singer wife, who have a young daughter with a surprising gift. (On Amazon Prime Aug 20)

“Respect” Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in this much-anticipated biopic. Also starring Audra McDonald as her mother and Forest Whitaker as her womanizing preacher father. (Aug. 13)

“Everybody’s Talking about Jamie” This adaptation of the British musical follows a teenager (Max Harwood) who wants to be a drag queen. Original writers Tom MacRae and Dan Gillespie Sells adapted the stage hit, which was inspired by a BBC TV documentary. (On Amazon Prime Sept. 17)

“Dear Evan Hansen” This adaptation of the Tony-winning smash follows a high school senior named Evan Hansen (Ben Platt, reprising his Tony-winning role) and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a classmate. (Sept. 24)

“Encanto” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original animated musical follows a young Colombian girl who faces the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Hey, we all have our shortcomings. (Nov. 24)

“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg’s lavish update reimagines the 1961 Best Picture Oscar winner based on the 1958 Broadway musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Ansel Elgort (“Baby Driver”) stars as Tony, and relative newcomer Rachel Zegler is Maria. (Dec. 10)

“Sing 2” More animated animals singing! This time with the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly and Reese Witherspoon. (Dec. 22)

“Cyrano” Peter Dinklage (”Game of Thrones”) reprises his role from the 2019 off-Broadway musical, which features songs by rock band The National. Joe Wright (“Atonement”) directs. (Dec. 25)

“Cinderella” This modern musical update of the classic fairy tale has pop star Camila Cabello in the title role, Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother and Idina Menzel as the Stepmother. Sign me up now! (Fall)

“tick tick ... Boom” Busy guy Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directing debut stars Andrew Garfield as late Broadway composer Jonathan Larson (“Rent”), who reflects on life and love as he approaches his 30th birthday. Bradley Whitford also stars as Stephen Sondheim. (Coming to Netflix this fall)

“Vivo” Sony Pictures Animation’s first-ever musical adventure features all-new original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda (I told ya he was busy!), about a capuchin monkey who travels from Cuba to Miami to become a star of the stage. (Coming to Netflix this fall)