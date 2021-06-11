Tallgrass presents Pridegrass program for Pride Month | Movie Maniac

Courtesy photo

June is Pride Month and the Tallgrass Film Association is presenting “Pridegrass: A Celebration of LGBTQ+ Film” throughout June.

TFA is also partnering with the Transgender Film Center to present free panels throughout the month. Details and programs will be announced soon. Check https://tallgrassfilm.org/ for updates.

Here is the Pridegrass program:

“Bare” This feature documentary directed by Aleksandr M. Vinogradov follows 11 naked men as they audition, rehearse and perform for the premiere of master Belgian choreographer Thierry Smits’ new contemporary dance piece “Anima Ardens.” The film mixes intimate rehearsal footage with extensive dance sequences as the choreographer and his team work to explore difficult, often taboo subjects. Warning: graphic nudity ahead. Tickets are $10 for the virtual screenings at https://www.goelevent.com/Tallgrass/e/BARE. The film will be available for streaming June 10-30.

“Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story” This feature documentary directed by Posy Dixon is part biopic, part tour film that tells the mystical tale of cult musician Beverly Glenn-Copeland. Tickets are $10 for virtual screenings at https://www.goelevent.com/Tallgrass/e/PridegrassKBF. The film will be available for streaming June 10-30.

“Stories from the Rainbow” and “More Stories from the Rainbow” Short film blocks featuring works from past Tallgrass programs that explore the spectrum of love and more. A portion of all ticket sales will be shared with the filmmakers. Tickets for virtual screenings are $10 at https://www.goelevent.com/Tallgrass/e/MoreStoriesfromtheRainbow.

The programs will be available for streaming June 10-30.

More at Mama.film

Mama.film’s community cinema at the Lux, 120 E. First St., Will host two events this week:

“Who Will Start Another Fire” This is an anthology of nine short films created by emerging filmmakers from underrepresented communities around the world, curated by Dedza Films.

Each of these stories is unified by themes of rebirth and growth.

A Q&A will follow the screening, hosted by Tallgrass Short Program Manager Hannah Bothner with Dedza Films founder Kate Gondwe, a Wichita native and former Tallgrass Emerging Programmer Apprentice.

Mama.film is offering Tallgrass supporters a $2 discount on tickets. Use code Dedza21 at checkout. Tickets are $15 ($12 for mama.film members) at https://www.goelevent.com/mamafilm/e/WhoWillStartAnotherFire. The program will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, June 11; 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12; 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16; and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

“Miss Juneteenth” This 2020 Sundance Film Festival official selection follows a former beauty queen/single mom as she prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the Miss Juneteenth pageant.

Proceeds from this special screening will be donated to the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Competition of Wichita, which empowers high school African American youth to “have high self-esteem, a positive attitude and acknowledge the assets they bring to the community.”

The film will be shown at 3 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at the community cinema. Tickets are $15 ($12 for mama.film members) at https://www.goelevent.com/mamafilm/e/MissJuneteenth.