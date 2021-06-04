Make some noise! ‘A Quiet Place’ sequel revives theaters — finally

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) brave the unknown in “A Quiet Place Part II.” Courtesy photo

You’re not supposed to make noise in the universe that “A Quiet Place” takes in because you’ll die, thanks to monsters that hunt by sound.

But there was plenty of applause from audiences and a huge collective sigh of relief from Hollywood as “A Quiet Place Part II” shattered expectations with a $48 million debut over the Memorial Day weekend Friday through Sunday, according to Variety.

Director/co-writer John Krasinski’s post-apocalyptic thriller just may signal that theaters are indeed back in business. Finally.

The weekend box office was also charged by Disney’s “Cruella,” an origin story about the infamous puppy-hating “101 Dalmatians” villain, although that film was also simultaneously released on Disney+. “A Quiet Place Part II” was released exclusively in theaters.

The original “A Quiet Place” opened to $50 million in 2018. It went on to gross more than $300 million worldwide, on a budget of just $17 million. The sequel had a budget of about $61 million.

So I’m happy to see theaters finally rebounding. There’s just nothing like seeing a movie on a big screen munching popcorn surrounded by fellow movie lovers. It’s a collective experience and movies were meant to be seen and shared on a big screen.

Welcome back, everyone.

Starlite goes full time

The Starlite Drive-in at 3900 S. Hydraulic is now open seven days a week — a sure sign that summer is in full effect (even if it doesn’t feel like it yet).

Starting Friday, June 4, screen one offers a double feature of “A Quiet Place Part II” daily at 9:20 p.m. and “Spiral” daily at 11 p.m.

Screen two offers a double bill of “Cruella” daily at 9:05 p.m. and “Raya and the Last Dragon” daily at 11:20 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for age 12 and over, $4 for ages 11 to 3, free for 2 and under.

Be warned that the Starlite does not offer speakers. All sound is through an FM broadcast on your car stereo or portable FM device.

Season passes for the Starlite are available for purchase at https://starlitefun.com/season-pass and are $99 each, good for admission once a day every day the Starlite is open.

For more information go to https://starlitefun.com.

“Bridesmaids” turns 10

The classic Kristin Wiig-led raunchy comedy “Bridesmaids” is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special Fathom Events screening at Regal Cinemas.

Locally, it will be shown at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the Regal Warren West at 9150 W. 21st St. The film is rated R. Tickets are $12.50.

The film follows the hilarious plight of a woman (Wiig), who suffers a series of misfortunes after being asked to serve as maid of honor for her best friend (Maya Rudolph). Hijinks definitely ensue.

The cast also includes Rebel Wilson, Melissa McCarthy (who received a best supporting actress nomination for her performance — rare for a comedy), Rose Byrne, Jon Hamm and Ellie Kemper. This is also the film that gave Chris O’Dowd his big break as a tender-hearted cop.