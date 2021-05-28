Cheap or free movies for kids in Wichita this are back in theaters this summer

Courtesy photo

Remember all the cool summer kids movies series last year?

Yeah, me, neither, since movie theaters were mostly closed, due to you-know-what.

But as theaters reopen post-pandemic, several chains and local theaters are again offering cheap or free movies for kids during the summer.

Here’s a look at what’s on the horizon. Of course, now more than ever, times, titles and dates are subject to change. But, yay, movies! In a theater!

Regal Summer Movie Express

Regal Cinemas is offering $1 family movies Tuesdays and Wednesdays all summer long, starting June 1. Locally, the films will be shown at the Regal Warren East, 11611 E. 13th St., and West, 9150 W. 21st St., locations.

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, June 1: “A Dog’s Way Home” at 12:10 p.m.; “Smurfs: The Lost Village” at 12:20 p.m.

June 8-9: “Smallfoot” and “Playing with Fire” (showtimes are unavailable for future programs; check www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/promotions/summer-movie-express)

June 15-16: “Storks” and “The Lego Movie”

June 22-23: “The Emoji Movie” and “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

June 29-30: “LEGO Batman Movie” and “Pokemon Detective Pikachu”

July 6-7: “Croods: A New Age” and “The Muppet Movie”

July 13-14: “LEGO Ninjago Movie” and “Trolls World Tour”

July 20-21: “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Sing”

July 27-28: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Angry Birds Movie 2”

Aug. 3-4: “Minions” and “LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”

Derby Plaza Theaters Summertime Kids Movies

The Derby Plaza Theaters, 1300 N. Nelson Drive in Derby, is offering classic kids movies on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for $2. A kiddie combo for $6 at the concession stand includes a small popcorn, small drink and small candy.

Here’s the schedule, according to the theater’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/derbyplazatheaters.

Wednesday, June 2: “Scoob”

June 9: “Trolls World Tour”

June 16: “Sonic the Hedgehog”

June 23: “The Emoji Movie”

June 30: “War with Grandpa”

July 7: “Space Jam”

July 14: “Croods”

July 21: “Croods 2”

July 28: “Sing”

MOVIES IN THE PARK AT THE CAPITOL FEDERAL AMPHITHEATER IN ANDOVER

Andover Central Park, 1607 E. Central in Andover, is home to the Capitol Federal Amphitheater, which will show free kids movies during the summer.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. and patrons are encouraged to practice social distancing and to bring lawn chairs, blankets and their own movie snacks.

More information can be found at www.andoverks.com/750/FREE-Movies-in-the-Park.

Here’s the schedule:

July 24: “Little Rascals”

Aug. 14: “Remember the Titans”

Sept. 25: “Wonder Woman”

World Premiere of “Unsurety” at AMC Northrock 14

Local filmmaker Devon Bray will premiere his latest feature film on Friday, May 28, at the AMC Northrock 14 at 3151 N. Penstemon. Showtimes are 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (a 9 p.m. screening is sold out). Tickets are $20. For more information on purchasing, go to the film’s Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/1FD0h1zik.

The film follows Olivia Moore (Kandace Burnett), a broken, hardworking single parent who supports her daughter by running an outpatient clinic with her childhood best friend Karen (Neshia Wilson). After dealing with unfaithful men and other setbacks, Olivia soon meets ex-NFL player Corey Mack (Deonde Crawford), needing assistance on his road to recovery from his injury on the field.

The cast also includes Delno Ebie, Scott Al Tall, Jalisa Brooks, Bridgette Byrd, Lindsey Cotton and Steven Espinoza Jr. The film is produced by Bray Sherika. Devon Bray is also cinematographer and editor.

For more information on Bray Films go to https://brayfilmsmovies.studio/.