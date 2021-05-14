As Regal Warren theaters reopen in Wichita, here’s what’s coming for the rest of May

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) brave the unknown in “A Quiet Place Part II.” Courtesy photo

The Regal Warren Theatre east-side location is now back open again (it reopened on May 7).

And the Regal Warren Old Town location will reopen May 21.

There are safety protocols at all of the Warren locations, of course. Everything will look and feel quite a bit different.

But it’s progress after the pandemic (thank goodness). So with that, and after Hollywood re-juggled some release dates, here’s a look at what movies are coming to theaters for the rest of May. (Dates and titles are, of course, subject to change.)

Friday, May 14

“Spiral” — This reboot of the “Saw” horror franchise follows an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson) and a brash detective (Chris Rock, also an executive producer) as they take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” — A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him — and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. It’s always something! Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult star. (Also on HBO Max)

“Profile” — An undercover British journalist infiltrates the online propaganda channels of the Islamic State, only to be sucked in by her recruiter. The film’s action takes place entirely on a computer screen, in the vein of other thrillers such as “Unfriended” and “Searching.”

May 21

“Dream Horse” — A Welsh bartender (Toni Collette) convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise an unlikely race horse to compete with racing elites. Based on a true story.

May 28

“Cruella” — A live-action origin story of Disney’s classic character from “101 Dalmations,” Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone, in full vamp mode). (Also on Disney+)

“A Quiet Place Part II” — Ssssshh! Following the events at their home, the Abbott family now faces the terrors of the outside world, where creatures still hunt by sound. But they realize the creatures are not the only threats they will face. John Krasinski again directs and his wife, Emily Blunt, returns to her SAG award-winning role. Cillian Murphy joins the cast.