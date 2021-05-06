New streaming original films and series appearing in May | Movie Maniac

Courtesy of Netflix

If you’re like me, your streaming services watch lists just keep growing and growing. Mine can probably circle the planet a couple of times.

But with a new month comes even more new offerings. Oy! Here are highlights for new original movies and series streaming in May.

NETFLIX

“The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness” — This documentary limited series follows journalist Maury Terry, who had a lifelong obsession with the Son of Sam murders and was convinced that they were linked to a satanic cult. (Now streaming)

“Jupiter’s Legacy” — This sci-fi series stars Josh Duhamel in a tale about the children of superheroes who must carry on the legacy of protecting the universe. (May 7)

“Monster” — Tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a 17-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down when he is charged with felony murder. (May 7)

“The Upshaws” — This comedy series follows a working-class African-American family in Indiana struggling to navigate life. (May 12)

“I Am All Girls” — A special crimes investigator forms an unlikely bond with a serial killer to bring down a global child sex trafficking syndicate. (May 14)

“The Woman in the Window” — Amy Adams stars as an agoraphobic woman living alone in New York who begins spying on her new neighbors, only to witness a disturbing act of violence. (May 14)

“Army of the Dead” — Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries venture into a quarantine zone to pull off a heist. Starring Dave Bautista (”Guardians of the Galaxy”). (May 21)

“Blue Miracle” — To save their cash-strapped orphanage, a guardian and his kids partner with a washed-up boat captain (Dennis Quaid) for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition. (May 27)

HULU

“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K” — This animated series follows an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family. (May 21)

“Plan B” — This comedy follows a straight-laced high school student and her slacker best friend who, after a regrettable first sexual encounter, have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America’s heartland. (May 28)

AMAZON PRIME

“The Boy From Medellin” — This documentary follows Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin as he prepares for his 2019 homecoming concert amid intense political turmoil. (May 7)

“P!nk: All I Know So Far” — A behind-the-scenes look at the pop singer as she balances family and life on the road, leading up to her first Wembley Stadium performance on 2019’s “Beautiful Trauma” world tour. (May 21)

“The Underground Railroad” — Oscar winner Barry Jenkins (”Moonlight”) directs this tale of a young woman who tries to break free from slavery in the deep South. (May 14)

“Solos” — This limited series tells seven different character-driven stories, with each character going off to face an uncertain future. Starring Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren and Constance Wu. (May 21)

“Panic” — This series takes place in Carp, Texas, where every summer the graduating seniors risk their lives competing in a series of challenges that force them to confront their deepest fears for the chance to win life-changing money. (May 28)

DISNEY+

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” — This sequel series and spin-off of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” follows Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch, a group of elite troopers with genetic mutations who take on daring mercenary missions in the aftermath of the Clone Wars. (May 4)

“Cruella” — Live-action movie that explores the backstory of Disney‘s iconic villain Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone, vamping it up big-time). (May 28)