A little Oscars trivia to get you ready for Sunday’s awards show

Director/Writer/Editor/Producer Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand on the set of NOMADLAND. Photo by Joshua James Richards. © 2020 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Way to make history, Oscar.

The 93rd Academy Awards are set for Sunday, and it’s been the weirdest and longest Oscar race ever, with deadlines and eligibility pushed back because of, well, you-know-what.

But that’s not the only historical fact about this year’s Oscars, by far.

My Oscar predictions will be coming soon, but here’s some interesting trivia about this year’s nominees:

DIVERSITY, FINALLY

This year’s Oscars is making history as the most ethnically diverse ever.

▪ For the first time, out of the 20 acting nominees, nine are people of color.

▪ Riz Ahmed (”Sound of Metal”) is the first person of Pakistani descent and the first Muslim actor to be nominated for best actor.

▪ Steven Yeun (”Minari”) is the first Asian-American to be nominated for best actor.

▪ This is the first time that two Asian-descent actors, Ahmed and Yeun, have been nominated as best actor in the same year.

▪ Youn Yuh-Jung (”Minari”) is the first Korean nominee in an acting category.

▪ Christina Oh (”Minari”) is the first Asian-American woman to receive a best picture nomination.

▪ It’s the first time since 1972 that two African-American actresses have been nominated for best actress — Viola Davis (”Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Andra Day (”The United States vs. Billie Holiday”). Cicely Tyson (”Sounder”) and Diana Ross (”Lady Sings the Blues”) were both nominated in 1972. Interestingly, both Day and Ross played jazz singer Billie Holiday. (That’s a pretty wild coincidence!)

▪ Davis is now the most nominated African-American actress, with four noms: two as lead and two as supporting. She also is the first African-American actress to get more than one best actress nomination.

▪ It’s the first time that three African-Americans are nominated in any acting category in the same year: Daniel Kaluuya (”Judas and the Black Messiah”), Leslie Odom Jr. (”One Night in Miami”) and LaKeith Stanfield (”Judas and the Black Messiah”) are nominated for best supporting actor.

▪ It’s the first time that two women are nominated for best director in the same year: Emerald Fennell (”Promising Young Woman”) and Chloe Zhao (”Nomadland”). Fennell is also the first woman to be nominated for her feature film directing debut. Yeah, what an underachiever.

▪ Speaking of underachievers, Zhao is making Oscars history all over the place. In addition to being one of the two women best director nominees, she also is the first woman of color and the first Chinese woman to be nominated for best director. She’s also the first female director also nominated for best editing, and she’s the first woman to earn four Oscar nominations in a single year. Hey, I won my sixth grade spelling bee!

▪ Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson (”Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) are the first African-Americans to be nominated in the makeup and hairstyling category.

▪ For the first time, an all-African-American producing team has been nominated for best picture: Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler (”Judas and the Black Messiah”).

▪ The screenplay categories also have a record number of people of color nominated, with seven: Zhao (”Nomadland”), Kemp Powers (”One Night in Miami”), Ramin Bahrani (”The White Tiger”), Lee Isaac Chung (”Minari”) and Shaka King, Keith Lucas and Kenny Lucas (”Judas and the Black Messiah”).

▪ Frances McDormand (”Nomadland”) is the first woman to be nominated for acting and best picture in the same year for the same film. With her sixth acting nomination, she has been nominated in five consecutive decades, joining Laurence Olivier, Katharine Hepburn, Paul Newman, Michael Caine, Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep.

▪ Supporting actress nominee Maria Bakalova (”Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) is the first Bulgarian actor nominated for an Oscar.

OTHER TRIVIA

▪ Anthony Hopkins (”The Father”) is now the oldest lead actor nominee of all time at 83.

▪ Glenn Close (”Hillbilly Elegy”) ties Peter O’Toole for the most Oscar nominations in acting categories without a win, with eight. (C’mon, people!)

▪ “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” is now the longest official title for an Oscar-nominated film, beating the wordy “Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes,” which was nominated for best writing, story and screenplay - written directly for the screen in 1967. “Borat” is nominated for best supporting actress and best adapted screenplay (which is surprising, because wasn’t most of it improvised?)

▪ Diane Warren (”The Life Ahead”) now has 12 nominations for best original song and no wins so far.

▪ Amanda Seyfried (”Mank”) is the second cast member from the hit 2004 comedy “Mean Girls” to be nominated for an Oscar, joining Rachel McAdams (”Spotlight”). I’m not holding my breath for Lindsay Lohan. But that would be totally Fetch!

