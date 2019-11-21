Sundance indigenous short films to be shown at Indian Center

“My Father’s Tools” is one of the Sundance Institute indigenous short films to be presented at the Mid-America All-Indian Center on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Lela Meadow Conner’s Mamafilm screening series and the Mid-America All-Indian Center are partnering to present “A Collection of Indigenous Short Films from the Sundance Film Festival.”

The touring program itself is a collaboration between Art House Convergence and the Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program. It features six indigenous short films by Sundance Institute fellows to commemorate November’s annual celebration of Native American and Alaska Native Heritage Month.

The Sundance Institute’s Indigenous program supports independent storytelling artists through residency labs, fellowships, public programming and a year-round continuum of creative, financial and other support.

The Sundance short film showcase starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Indian Center, 650 N. Seneca. The event is free, but you must RSVP at mama.film/special-screenings as seating is limited.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Here are the films that will be shown:

“Birds in the Earth,” directed by Marja Helander — Examines the deeper questions of the ownership of the Sami land through the ballet performances of two young dancers. (11 min.)

“Fainting Spells,” directed by Sky Hopinka — Told through recollections of youth, learning and lore, this is an imagined myth for the Indian pipe plant used by the Ho-Chunk people to revive those who have fainted. (11 min.)

“Jáaji Approx.,” directed by Sky Hopinka — Against landscapes that an artist and his father traversed, audio of the father in the Ho-Chunk language is transcribed using the International Phonetic Alphabet. (8 min.)

“My Father’s Tools,” directed by Heather Condo — A man continues making traditional baskets to honor his father and finds peace in his studio as he connects with the man who taught him the craft. (7 min.)

“Throat Singing in Kangirsuk,” directed by Eva Kaukai and Manon Chamberland — Two girls practice the art of throat singing in the small village of Kangirsuk, in their native Arctic land. (4 min.)

“Shinaab, Part II,” directed by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. — A look at Ojibwe ideas surrounding the death process as a young man strives to honor his late father. (6 min.)