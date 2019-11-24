Holiday movie preview: From ‘Knives Out’ to ‘Rise of Skywalker’

“Knives Out” is a murder mystery set for release on Nov. 27. Lionsgate

The 2019 holiday movie season is already in full swing with the releases of “Charlie’s Angels,” “Frozen II” and the Mr. Rogers drama “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

But there’s still plenty of glitz and glam heading to the multiplex this season. Here’s a look at what’s in store through the rest of the year (release dates subject to change).

Wednesday, Nov. 27

“Knives Out” — Rian Johnson (“Looper,” “Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi”) writes and directs this starry whodunit mystery, following a detective who investigates the death of the patriarch of an eccentric, wealthy, combative family. Among the cast are Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Toni Collette and Christopher Plummer. Buzz: This received killer reviews (sorry) after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, so anticipation is high. And that cast! Wow.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Queen & Slim” — An African-American couple (Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out,” and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith) have their first date take an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over. Buzz: The film has drawn comparisons to “Bonnie and Clyde,” and boasts an African-American female director (Melina Matsoukas, her debut) and writer (Lena Waithe) — a huge feat. Matsoukas has said she wants the film “to have people talking about both sides.” Look for it to definitely be a conversation starter.

Dec. 6

“The Aeronauts” — Pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and scientist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) find themselves in an epic fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a gas balloon. Buzz: It’s a reunion for Jones and Redmayne, who starred in “The Theory of Everything” (he won an Oscar, she was nominated), so their chemistry is already established, but there was little buzz after the film’s premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Still, it looks visually ravishing.

“A Million Little Pieces” — A young, drug-addled writer (Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Kick-Ass”) approaching the bottom of his descent submits to two months of agonizing detox at a treatment center where he meets an array of interesting characters. Buzz: It’s based on the controversial best-selling memoir by James Frey, and word is that Taylor-Johnson gives a charged performance, but the film garnered lukewarm reviews at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

“Playmobil: The Movie” — The Playmobil brand toys get the big-screen treatment in this animated tale. Buzz: This pretty much seems like a feature-length toy ad, but the kiddies might like it.

Dec. 13

“Black Christmas” — A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. Buzz: A horror film during the holidays? Why not? Black Friday is already one of the scariest days of the year.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” — This sequel to the 2017 reboot has Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan back as friends who return to brave a jungle, desert, mountains and dangerous animals inside the fantastical video game world of Jumanji. Buzz: The reboot was entertaining and surprisingly sweet. Hopefully this is more of the same and not game over, man.

“Richard Jewell” — American security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is falsely accused of being a terrorist. Buzz: It’s based on the real-life story, with Clint Eastwood directing a fine supporting cast in Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm and Sam Rockwell. There was Oscar buzz after it’s premiere at AFI Fest, but now the film is facing criticism over its historical accuracy. Accuracy? What’s that?

Dec. 20

“Cats” — A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the “Heaviside Layer” and be reborn. Buzz: The smash Broadway musical finally makes it to the big screen, but now that it’s here the reactions are decidedly mixed. The first trailer ignited the webosphere over the film’s unintentionally creepy visuals (it kind of looked like a nightmare I once had). But lovers of the musical might go just to hear Jennifer Hudson sing the iconic showstopper “Memories.”

“Bombshell” — Three women reporters (Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie) take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Buzz: The real-life story is certainly topical, and there’s some Oscar buzz for the film and it’s three leading ladies.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Buzz: Um, yeah, there is a little.

Christmas Day

“Little Women” — Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) directs her take on the classic book about four sisters coming of age in America after the Civil War. Buzz: Gerwig has assembled a hefty cast in Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Chris Cooper and Meryl Streep. We can almost hear the film (politely) screaming for Oscar attention.

“Spies in Disguise” — This animated adventure follows the world’s best spy who is accidentally turned into a pigeon, and must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. I did not make any of that up. Buzz: It has the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland, so it could be pretty funny.