‘Night of the Living Dead’ invades the drive-in

George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” will be shown for one night only at the Starlite Drive-in on Friday, Nov. 1. File photo

Three cool movie events kick off the cooler weather months. Cool, right?

“Night of the Living Dead” at the drive-in — Wichita Big Screen and the Starlite Drive-in are joining forces to stretch Halloween out by one day (and maybe inadvertently celebrating Day of the Dead) with a special screening of the 4K restoration of George A. Romero’s 1968 zombie classic.

In the film, a ragtag group of Pennsylvanians barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a bloodthirsty, flesh-eating breed of monsters who are ravaging the East Coast. The movie was hailed for its commentary on society and race relations. But is largely credited for starting the whole zombie craze (you’re welcome, “The Walking Dead”).

The film starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the drive-in at 3900 S. Hydraulic, and is the first part of a double feature that will also include a screening of “The Last Man on Earth” starring Vincent Price. Admission to the program is $5 per carload. For more information, go to www.wichitabigscreen.com.

No discount for actual zombies.

Interactive Film Screening: “Beetlejuice” — The Wichita Art Museum’s WAM Contemporaries series will host a special screening of the 1988 horror-fantasy-comedy film directed by Tim Burton.

It stars Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin as the spirits of a recently deceased couple who hire a “freelance bio-exorcist” (a hilarious Michael Keaton) to drive an overbearing family out of their beloved home. The film also stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.

You must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $15 for WAM members or $25 for the general public and include goodie bags and audience-participation activities.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the museum at 1400 W. Museum Blvd. with a cash bar and small bites in the Boeing Foyer. The film starts at 7 p.m. in the Howard E. Wooden Lecture Hall. The museum’s galleries will be closed during the program.

Retro double feature at the drive-in — On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Starlite Drive-in is showing two ‘80s classics: “The Goonies,” about a group of young misfits who discover an ancient treasure map, will start at 7:30 p.m. and “Gremlins,” about a boy who inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet, will start at 9:30. Both films are rated PG. Admission is $13 per carload.





