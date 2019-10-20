It’s the last day for the Tallgrass Film Festival, but there’s still plenty to do

“Give Me Liberty” will be the closing night film of the 17th annual Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita. Courtesy

The 17th annual Tallgrass Film Festival winds down today, after starting on Wednesday, Oct. 16, with more movies, parties and events than you can shake an empty popcorn box at.

There’s still plenty to do on the last day of the fest. Check www.tallgrassfilmfest.com for a full schedule and ticketing information. Here are some highlights:

Films

“Parasite,” director: Bong Joon-Ho — One of the films not to be missed at this year’s festival is the latest from Joon-Ho (“Okja,” “Snowpierecer”), and it explores the greed and class discrimination that threatens a newly formed relationship between a wealthy family and a destitute one. 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Scottish Rite, 332 E. 1st St. (In Korean with English subtitles.)

“Hudson,” director: Sean Cunningham — A man embarks on a trip with his estranged cousin to spread his late mother’s ashes. They meet an unusual woman along the way and their simple road trip turns into a dysfunctional adventure. 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. (Producer/actor Mary Catherine Greenawalt and director/co-writer Cunningham scheduled to attend)

“International Falls,” director: Amber McGinnis — This comedy is one of the festival’s Stubbornly Independent award contenders and follows a woman stuck in a small, snowbound border town who has dreams of doing comedy and meets a burned out comedian who has dreams of doing anything else. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Orpheum Theatre. (Director/producer Amber McGinnis scheduled to attend.)

“Fly Like A Girl,” director: Katie McEntire Wiatt — The winner of the festival’s DOXX Award for documentaries made by women explores a movement of young girls and women pursuing their passion for aviation. Film preceded by award presentation. 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Scottish Rite. (Director/producer Wiatt and executive producer/co-editor Matt Wiatt scheduled to attend.)

Short film programs

All screenings include filmmaker Q&As.

“Embrace the Emotion: Dramatic Stories” — A collection of poignant, moving and breathtaking films. 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Ruffin Building, 123 N. Broadway.

“The State of Kansas: Past, Present, and Future” — Films exploring our history, our now and the future of Kansas filmmakers. 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Wilke Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway.

“Timothy Gruver Spotlight on Kansas Filmmakers Program” — Films made be Kansans and those with ties to Kansas (full disclosure, my short film “The Incredible Brown NDN” will have its world premiere). 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Ruffin Building.

Educational opportunity

“Clearing Smoke & Breaking Mirrors: Producing Films Without being Naive” — Presented by David Phillips. 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Classroom at the Lux, 120 E. First St. N. Free.

Closing night gala and awards ceremony

“Give Me Liberty,” directed by Kirill Mikhanovsky — This comedy is about a medical transport driver who is torn between his promise to get his elderly Russian relatives to a funeral and his desire to help a headstrong young black woman in a wheelchair. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Orpheum Theatre. (Director/co-writer Kirill Mikhanovsky scheduled to attend; after-party follows at the Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Blvd.)