Cool October film events for the cool season

It’s finally fall, and a new month, so that brings some cool movie events for the cooler temps. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this month.

October at the Oldtown Horror Movie Festival

In last week’s Movie Maniac, I listed the line-up for the whole month, an ambitious buffet of horror for scary movie fanatics on Mondays and Tuesday throughout October at the Regal Warren Old Town, 353 N. Mead.

This week’s offering:

Stephen King double feature: “Christine” and “Maximum Overdrive” — An evil car and evil machines galore! 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Tickets are $10 for both films.

“The Lost Boys” — Two brothers discover their new home town is a haven for vampires. 7 and 10 p.m. On Tuesday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $5.

You can see the rest of the festival’s schedule on the Wichita Big Screen Facebook page.

Mamafilm at Revolutsia

It’s the final stretch for the Mamafilm series, ending its six-month residency at the microcinema at Revolutsia, 2721 E. Central (2nd floor). Advance purchase is required at mama.film as seating is limited. Here are some highlights this month:

“You and Me” — In this romantic comedy, a deaf woman meets a recently blinded man. 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Tickets are $10.

“Ask Dr. Ruth” — A documentary about the Holocaust survivor who became America’s most famous sex therapist. 4 p.m. Sunday Oct. 6. Tickets are $10.

“Luce” — A liberal-minded couple discovers their adopted son has written an extremely disturbing essay for his class at school. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Tickets are $10.

See the whole month’s schedule at mama.film.

The Tallgrass Film Festival

The festival kicks off its 17th year Wednesday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 20, with more than 100 films, gala parties, educational events and more. A highlight this year is Bobcat Goldthwait, the comedian and director who will be in Wichita to accept the festival’s Ad Astra award.

For ticket and pass packages and to see the festival’s extensive line-up go to tallgrassfilmfest.com.

‘Ghostbusters’ 35th anniversary

Regal Cinemas and Fathom events are presenting special screenings to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the comedy classic “Ghostbusters,” about three former parapsychology professors who set up shop as a unique ghost removal service. Who ya gonna call, right?

The film will be shown locally at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Warren Old Town and 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 10, at the AMC Northrock 14. Buy tickets at fathomevents.com.

‘Alien’ 40th anniversary

How nasty is this alien? It has acid for blood, for starters. And it’s turning the big 4-0! Fathom events and TCM Big Screen Classics will present special screenings of Ridley Scott’s harrowing 1979 horror classic “Alien” starring a very young Sigourney Weaver. Locally, it will be shown at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, and Wed. Oct. 16, at Regal Warren East and West. Buy tickets at www.regmovies.com.

Orpheum Theatre movies

“Young Frankenstein” — It’s the 45th anniversary of the 1974 comedy horror film directed by Mel Brooks starring Gene Wilder as the title character, a descendant of the infamous Dr. Victor Frankenstein, and Peter Boyle as his creation. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Let’s do the time warp again! It never gets old, as a newly engaged couple have a breakdown and seek refuge at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Midnight Friday, Oct. 25. This annual screening usually sells out, so you might want to get your tickets early, which are $10. A participation kit is $5, because you know you want to participate.