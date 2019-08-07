‘Buck Rogers’ actors to be special guests at this weekend’s ICT Comic-Con

Air Capital Comic-Con 2015 (FILE VIDEO - 2015) Tamela Price talks about the handmade costume she wore at Air Capital Comic-Con. Her costume, Loki from " The Avengers," took about three months to make. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO - 2015) Tamela Price talks about the handmade costume she wore at Air Capital Comic-Con. Her costume, Loki from " The Avengers," took about three months to make.

The fourth annual ICT Comic-Con and Science Fiction Expo returns to Wichita on Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11, at Century II’s Exhibition Hall.

There will be lots to see and do, but the spotlight will be on the celebrity guests. Here’s a quick rundown and look at their careers:

Gil Gerard — His career spans decades, starring in numerous movies, TV movies and series, but he’s probably best known for starring in the 1979 film and TV series “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.” The series aired from 1979 to 1981. It follows a 20th-century astronaut who awakens from 500 years of suspended animation to find himself in the future where he will become Earth’s greatest hero. Hey, it’s good to have an agenda.

In addition to his many years acting, Gerard has done much humanitarian and charitable work, including working with the homeless in Los Angeles, the Special Olympics and the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Felix Silla — His career also spans decades, including work as a stunt man, stand-in and many movie and TV roles. He’s probably best known for playing Twiki the robot in the “Buck Rogers” series and as Cousin Itt in the 1960s TV series “The Addams Family.”

Appearances at ICT Comic-Con — Gerard and Silla will both attend the comic-con on Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11. They will be signing autographs as well as meeting and taking photos with fans until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Autographs will cost $40. Only official photos at the comic-con will be autographed (in other words, don’t bring that faded magazine or old T-shirt you’ve kept in a drawer).

A “selfie” or candid photo will cost $10, with proceeds being donated to charities Haven House and St. Jude’s Hospital.

Q&A session — Gerard and Silla will participate in Q&A sessions at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

Admission — Doors open at 10 a.m. both days. Children under 12 are free. Ages 13-17 are $8. Adults are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Weekend adult passes are $15 in advance or $19 at the door.

For more information, go to www.ictcomiccon.com.

Slash and Bash in Lawrence

Speaking of celebrity guests, there will be many at the Slash and Bash Horror and Movie Festival happening Aug. 15-17 in Lawrence. About 18 actors, directors and writers are scheduled to attend.

The festival will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton, 200 McDonald Dr., in Lawrence. It will feature events and movie screenings, including an advance showing of “Friday the 13th: Vengeance.”

Movies begin Thursday, Aug 15, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with movies starting at 6:15. Events on Saturday, Aug. 17, begin at 8 a.m. and continue until midnight.

The Doubletree hotel has a Slash and Bash rate of $99 per night.

For more information, and to see the festival schedule and lineup, go to www.slashandbashfestival.com.