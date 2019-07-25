Cool film events this weekend: Tallgrass at Final Friday, a 40th anniversary screening of ‘Phantasm’

Angus Scrimm stars as the Tall Man in the classic horror film “Phantasm,” which will have a 40th anniversary fundraiser screening this weekned. Courtesy

More cool movie events are happening in Wichita this weekend. Here’s a look:

Final Friday: Taste of Tallgrass — The Tallgrass Film Association is presenting this special Final Friday event that will show all films submitted to the Take 36: A 36-Hour Film Competition. Films will be shown in a loop so come and go as you please.

TALLPasses for the 17th Annual Tallgrass Film Festival will be on sale for $165 - the lowest price of the year, and Lamphouse Photo Booth Co. will be on site as well. Light refreshments will be served. 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, Candela at the Lux, 120 E. First St. Free.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Party Like it’s 1999 series: “Election” — Alexander Payne’s wicked sharp satire follows a high school teacher (Matthew Broderick) whose personal life becomes unraveled when an obsessive overachiever (Reese Witherspoon, also wicked sharp) becomes obsessed with winning the student body president election. 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.

“Booksmart” returns — If you missed it earlier this summer, here’s your chance! Regal Cinemas is showing a repeat viewing of Olivia Wilde’s critically acclaimed comedy, which follows two high school best friends who realize they should have worked less and played more and try to make up for it on the eve of their graduation. 11:30 a.m. and 6:20 p.m. Friday, July 26, Warren Theatre east, 11611 E. 13th St. $5 plus tax. Rated R.

“Family” at Mamafilm series — This is a double coming-of-age tale, of sorts, about a workaholic mess (Taylor Schilling from Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black”) and the awkward pre-teen niece (Bryn Vale) she ends up baby-sitting. As the niece reveals stories of being bullied and wanting to run away and be an Insane Clown Posse Juggalo, the two form a unique bond. 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Microcinema at Revolutsia, 2721 E. Central. $10, advance purchase required at mama.film due to limited seating.

Double feature: 40th anniversary screening of “Phantasm” and “Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things” — This special event is a fundraiser for the Augusta Historic Theatre and Wichitan Leif Jonker’s Wichita Big Screen group, which regularly hosts and promotes cult-classic screenings.

“Phantasm” (rated R) follows a teenage boy and his friends as they face off against a mysterious grave robber known only as the Tall Man, who keeps an arsenal of lethal weapons with him. “Children Shouldn’t” (rated PG) is a 1972 comedy/horror cult film that follows six friends who dig up a corpse on an abandoned island to use in a mock Satanic ritual. Uh, naturally that backfires. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Augusta Historic Theatre, 523 State St., Augusta. $5 for both films; concession stand will have hot dogs for sale for $2. There will be a 20-minute intermission between films.