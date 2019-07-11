More alternative film series in Wichita

From left, Christian Coulson, Naomi McDougall Jones and Naomi Grossman star in “Bite Me,” a subversive romantic comedy that is currently on a 51-screening, 40-city, three-month Joyful Vampire Tour of America. It will be shown Tuesday, July 16, at the Mamafilm series in Wichita. Courtesy

Movie fans have it good in Wichita.

Last week, I listed cool film series and retro events happening in July. It was a lot.

But now there are even more, since I missed a couple. Here’s a quick look:

Crown Uptown Film Series

Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E Douglas, will be screening family-friendly films from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Show times are 7 p.m. Tickets are $6.

”The Shakiest Gun in the West” (1968) — In 1870, a bumbling Philadelphia-based dentist (Don Knotts) travels west to set up a practice in the frontier. There, he meets a pretty bandit (Barbara Rhoades) who has agreed to investigate a gun-smuggling operation in exchange for her freedom. Showing Monday, July 15.

“Bedknobs and Broomsticks” (1971) — Disney’s classic follows an apprentice witch, three kids and a cynical magician conman as they search for the missing component to a magic spell to be used in the defense of Britain during WWII. Showing July 22.

“The Ghost and Mr. Chicken” (1966) — A typesetter (Don Knotts) for a small town newspaper pursues his dream of becoming a big-time reporter by spending a night in an alleged haunted house. Showing July 29.

Summer Movie Nights at Towne West Square

Films will be shown in the air-conditioned Center Court at Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Admission is free.

“Smallfoot” (2018) — Animated comedy about a Yeti who is convinced that the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist. Showing at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 12.

“The Incredibles” (2004) and “The Incredibles 2” (2018) — Super double feature! A family of undercover superheroes try to live a quiet suburban life but are forced back into action to save the world — twice. Showing at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

More Mamafilm

The Mamafilm series is shown in the microcinema at Revolutsia, 2721 E. Central. Advance purchase of tickets is required as seating is limited.

“Bite Me” — A subversive romantic comedy about a real-life vampire and the IRS agent who audits her.

This indie film had its world premiere at the Cinequest film festival. Following that, the filmmakers decided to stay truly indie and distribute the film themselves on a 51-screening, 40-city, three-month “Joyful Vampire Tour of America.”

The film is followed by the tour’s signature Joyful Vampire Ball, which gives audiences a chance to meet the filmmakers, have fun with their community and “celebrate whatever makes them most joyful,” according to the film’s press release. Capes, tiaras and wings are encouraged at all screenings and events.

The film will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Tickets are $15 for the screening and Joyful Vampire Ball (which includes a cocktail) at mama.film. Screenwriter and actor Naomi McDougall Jones will attend the screening and discuss afterwards.

“Grease 2 Sing-a-long” — The musical sequel follows an English student at a 1960s American high school who is attracted to the leader (a young Michelle Pfeiffer) of a girls’ gang whose members can only date greasers. Showing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Tickets are $10 at mama.film.