Special screenings and film events in July

Naomi Grossman stars in “Bite Me,” a subversive romantic comedy that is currently on a 51-screening, 40-city, three-month Joyful Vampire Tour of America. It will be shown July 16 at the Mamafilm series in Wichita. Courtesy

A new month, more movie events. Here’s a look at special film screenings and series in the area in July:

Party Like It’s 1999 series: “The Boondock Saints” — This cult classic follows Irish Catholic twin brothers Conner (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Murphy (Norman Reedus), who are inspired by their faith to cleanse their hometown of evil with their own brand of vigilante justice. Showing at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.

40th anniversary screening: “The Jerk” — The comedy classic stars Steve Martin as a simple minded, naive country boy who leaves his family home to experience life in the big city. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, at Augusta Historic Theatre, 523 State St., Augusta; $6.





Mamafilm: “In Safe Hands” — The delicate and emotionally precarious path of a newborn put up for adoption is the subject of writer-director Jeanne Herry’s second feature, which follows several adults and one bright-eyed baby boy from his birth to the moment he finally lands a home. 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the micro cinema in Revoltsia, 2721 E. Central; $10, advance purchase required at mama.film.





Roald Dahl Family Film Series: “Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Wonderfully wacky Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animation follows an urbane fox (voice of George Clooney) who steals food from farmers who retaliate against him and his animal pals. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Orpheum; $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.





Mamafilm: “Bite Me” — A subversive romantic comedy about a real-life vampire and the IRS agent who audits her. The film is coming to Wichita as part of the filmmaking team’s 51-screening, 40-city, three-month Joyful Vampire Tour of America. Screenwriter and actor Naomi McDougall Jones will attend the screening. The film is followed by the tour’s signature Joyful Vampire Ball. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, micro cinema at Revolutsia; $15 for screening and Joyful Vampire Ball (includes a cocktail), advance tickets at mama.film.





Mamafilm: “Grease 2 Sing-a-long” — The musical sequel follows an English student at a 1960s American high school who is attracted to the leader (a young Michelle Pfeiffer) of a girls’ gang whose members can only date greasers. 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at micro cinema at Revolutsia; $10, advance tickets at mama.film.





2019 Anniversary Film Series: “Mary Poppins” — The 1962 classic stars Julie Andrews in her Oscar-winning role as a magical nanny in turn-of-the-century London who helps two neglected children become closer to their father. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Orpheum; $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.





Mamafilm: “Soufra” — This documentary was filmed in a Palestinian refugee camp south of Beirut, where a woman named Mariam struggles against all odds to change her fate by launching a successful catering company. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, and 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at micro cinema at Revolutsia; $10, advance tickets at mama.film.

Roald Dahl Family Film Series: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” — The 1971 musical classic tells the story of an only child named Charlie Bucket who receives a golden ticket and visits Willy Wonka’s (Gene Wilder) chocolate factory with four other children from around the world. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Orpheum; $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.