Tunes + Tallgrass returns for 7th year with ‘Moonrise Kingdom’

Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” will be shown at this year’s Tunes + Tallgrass event.

It’s a busy week for film fans in Wichita, with several movie events happening. Here’s a look:

Tunes + Tallgrass: “Moonrise Kingdom” — The Wichita Art Museum and Tallgrass Film Association join forces again for their 7th annual outdoor movie night, this time with Wes Anderson’s Oscar-nominated comedy “Moonrise Kingdom” to be shown outside at the museum, 1400 Museum Blvd., at 9 p.m. Friday, June 21.

“Moonrise Kingdom” is set on an island off the coast of New England in the summer of 1965, and tells the story of two 12-year-olds who fall in love, make a secret pact and run away together.

The film stars Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday with food trucks The Flying Stove, Smokin’ Diner and Kona Ice cooking up food for purchase.

Wichita band The Haymakers will perform at 7 p.m., followed by the screening.





A cash bar will be available. Admission is free and all ages will be admitted. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. No coolers or alcohol brought in from outside are allowed.





For more information, go to tallgrassfilm.org.

Party Like its 1999 series: “10 Things I Hate About You” — This loose modernization of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” is retold in a late-1990s American high school setting, starring Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It’ll be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.

“For the Birds” at Mamafllm — This documentary follows a woman’s love for her pet ducks, chickens, geese, and turkeys — all 200 of them — as it ignites a battle with local animal rescuers and puts her marriage in jeopardy. Showing at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the microcinema at Revolutsia, 2721 E. Central. Tickets are $10 and advance purchase is required at mama.film as seating is limited.

Roald Dahl family film series: “Matilda” — This 1996 comedy/fantasy tells the story of a gifted girl forced to put up with terrible parents (Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman) and an evil principal at school. But when she discovers she has special powers, everything changes. Showing at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Orpheum. Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.

Stubbornly Independent Series: “Abducted in Plain Sight” — This twisty true-crime documentary tells the story of the Brobergs, a naive family in 1970s Idaho that fell under the spell of a sociopathic neighbor who kidnapped and brainwashed their 12-year-old daughter. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E. Douglas. Tickets are $15. Executive producer Stephanie Tobey will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A.