Local film events in June include John Cusack, ‘Ghostbusters’ double feature and Tunes + Tallgrass

There are lots of cool retro and alternative film series and events happening in June in Wichita. Here’s a look:

“Becoming Astrid” at Mamafilm — Next up in the new Mamafilm screening series is this biopic of Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren, who overcame adversity to author children’s books, including the Pippi Longstocking series. The film will screen at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the microcinema at Revolutsia, 2721 E. Central, 2nd floor. Tickets are $10. Due to limited seating, advance purchase is required (as it is for all Mamafilms) at mama.film. You’re allowed to bring your own food and drink, and visiting the shops at Revolutsia is encouraged. The screening will be followed by a group discussion.

“Citizen Ruth” at Mamafilm — Alexander Payne (“Sideways”) directs this 1996 comedy/drama that stars Laura Dern as an irresponsible, drug-addicted, recently impregnated woman who finds herself in the middle of an abortion debate. The film will screen at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Revolutsia. Tickets are $10 at mama.film. The screening will be followed by a conversation hosted by Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

John Cusack and “Say Anything” at the Orpheum — Hollywood icon John Cusack will attend a special screening of the seminal 1989 film “Say Anything,” which feaures his breakout role as Lloyd Dobler, a noble underachiever who falls in love with a beautiful valedictorian (Ione Skye) during the last summer before she goes off to college. Written and directed by Cameron Crowe, the film is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Cusack will participate in a moderated conversation and Q&A with the audience after the film. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway.

A limited number of VIP seats are still available, which include a post-show photo with Cusack (those tickets are $153.50). Other ticket prices range from $43.25 for to $73.25. For more information, go to wichitaorpheum.com/events/john-cusack-say-anything.

Party Like It’s 1999 Summer Film Series: “American Pie” — The raucous and raunchy high school comedy will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Orpheum. Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.

Original “Ghostbusters” 1 and 2 double feature — The original comedies starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver will be shown back-to-back starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, at the Augusta Historic Theatre, 523 State St. in Augusta. Tickets are $10.

“For Sama” at Mamafilm — This documentary follows a young woman’s struggles with love, war and motherhood over five years in Syria. Showing at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Revolutsia. Tickets are $10 at mama.film.

“Easy Rider” at the Orpheum — The seminal road trip movie starring Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It’ll be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Orpheum. Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.

Tunes + Tallgrass: “Moonrise Kingdom” — The Wichita Art Museum and Tallgrass Film Association join forces again for the 7th annual outdoor movie night, this time with Wes Anderson’s Oscar-nominated comedy “Moonrise Kingdom” to be shown outside at the museum, 1400 Museum Blvd, on Friday, June 21. Food trucks such as The Flying Stove, Gourmet Street Cuisine, Kona Ice and Smokin’ Diner will be set up. A cash bar will be available and there will be live music by the Haymakers. Admission is free and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. The film begins at sundown. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

“For the Birds” at Mamafllm — This documentary follows a woman’s love for her pet ducks, chickens, geese, and turkeys — all 200 of them — as it ignites a battle with local animal rescuers and puts her marriage in jeopardy. Showing at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Revolutsia. Tickets are $10 at mama.film.

Party Like its 1999: “10 Things I Hate About You” — This loose modernization of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” is retold in a late-1990s American high school setting. It’ll be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Orpheum. Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.