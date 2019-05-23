Now that school’s out, where to take kids for cheap movies during the summer

“Early Man” will be among films shown this summer in kids’ film series. Aardman Animation

School’s out for the summer and kids are gonna want some entertainment. They’re probably already bored.

Well this summer, there are lots of discounts and kids’ series in Wichita. Here are some cheap movie options:

$5 Tuesdays at Northrock 14, 3151 N. Penstemon — You have to become a member of their AMC Stubs program (it’s free to join) in order to get in on this deal, but it’s worth it. Premium formats, such as 3D, and other events will have a surcharge. You can also get “Cameo Combos” on Tuesdays — snackable popcorn and small drink — also for $5.





$5 Wednesdays at Warren Old Town, 353 N. Mead — Most regular screenings are included (not counting the Director’s Suite or 3D events; Sony Pictures movies also are not included).

Riverflix at Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd. — There’s only one more screening left in this free film series held on the plaza outside Exploration Place: Disney’s “Up” on Friday, May 24. Kids’ activities, food trucks and more will happen before the film, which starts at dusk. There is also discounted admission to the museum from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Starlite Drive-in, 3900 S Hydraulic — Starting Friday, May 24, the drive-in will be open seven days a week! Admission is $12 for ages 12 and over, $3 for ages 11 to 3, and 2 and under are free. Check what’s showing at starlitefun.com.

Fox Kids Summer Movie Series at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, 18 E. First Ave. — Presented in partnership with Bluebird Books & Cafe, this summer’s show times are 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. Fridays. Tickets are $4 for all ages; a series kid’s pass is $16. Here’s the schedule:

“Despicable Me” on June 4 and 7

“The Cat in the Hat” on Jun 11 and 14

“Hook” on June 18 and 21

“The Lego Movie” on June 25 and 28

“Matilda” on July 9 and 12

“The Neverending Story” on July 16 and 19

“Goosebumps” on July 23 and 26

“Smallfoot” on July 3 and Aug. 2

Summer Movies at Derby Plaza, 1300 N. Nelson Dr. in Derby — Show times are at 10:30 a.m. and tickets are $2. A kiddie combo is $6 and includes a small popcorn, small drink and small candy. Here’s the schedule:

“Early Man,” June 4-6

“Paddington 2,” June 11-13

“Sherlock Gnomes,” June 18-20

“The Grinch,” June 25-27

“Hotel Transylvania 3,” July 9-11

“Peter Rabbit,” July 16-18

“Teen Titans Go! to the Movies,” July 23-25

“Smallfoot,” July 30 - August 1

Regal Summer Movie Express — Tickets are only $1 for this Regal Cinemas kiddie series, to be shown locally at Warren East, 11611 E. 13th Street, and Warren West, 9150 W 21st Street. Show times are 10 a.m. Here’s their schedule:

“Croods” and “Puss in Boots,” June 4-5

“Despicable Me” and “Turbo,” June 11-12

“Lego Batman Movie” and “The House with a Clock in its Walls,” June 18-19

“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” and “Paddington 2,” June 25-26

”Despicable Me 3” and “The Grinch,”July 2-23

“Lego Movie 2” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” July 9-10

“Smallfoot” and “The Secret Lives of Pets,” July 16-17

“Lego Movie” and “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” July 23-24

“Sing” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” July 30-31

“Penguins of Madagascar” and “The Boss Baby,” Aug. 6-7

“Kung Fu Panda 3” and “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” Aug. 13-14

“Trolls” and “Minions,” Aug. 20-21

“Madagascar” and “Shrek 2,” Aug. 27-28

“How to Train Your Dragon” and “Storks,” Sept. 3-4