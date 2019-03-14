Movie news: ‘Captain Marvel’ breaks records, Warren West gets ScreenX, Sinemia unveils new movie-going plan

‘Marvel’-ous debut — “Captain Marvel” exceeded expectations with a superhero-sized opening weekend, hauling in a whopping $455 million worldwide (its domestic take was about $153 million). It’s the sixth best opening for a movie of all time, and saved a dismal winter at the box office.
It helped that the film is actually good, with a game Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who discovers her true identity and becomes an intergalactic superhero. “Captain Marvel” is the first Marvel Studios film to be centered on a female character.
There’s also a touching tribute to the late Stan Lee in the film, creator of many Marvel comic books, and we get to see his last cameo (he usually appeared in Marvel films in small walk-on roles).
ScreenX at Warren West — Regal Cinemas is taking movie watching to a new level with “the world’s first multi-projection theater technology.”
It’s basically a panoramic format that creates an immersive, 270-degree viewing experience that goes beyond the frame of the movie screen to incorporate the left and right walls of the theater. The west Warren Theatre at 9150 W. 21st St. is the first theater in Kansas to have a ScreenX auditorium, which is currently showing “Captain Marvel.”
Regal’s parent company, Cineworld Group, hopes to bring 100 ScreenX locations to the U.S. and Europe in the coming years, with already more than 200 locations worldwide, according to a news release.
Prices are slightly higher for ScreenX. An adult ticket is $13.50 while child/senior tickets are $10.71. A video demonstrates the ScreenX movie experience at bit.ly/2F7XW4M.
Sinemia still growing — I ditched the flailing movie subscription service MoviePass long ago and went with its competitor, Sinemia, which was very similar but far more reliable (and realistic).
Moviegoers choose the plan they want, which ranges from three movies a month to just one, and pay a flat yearly or monthly fee. My plan includes three movies per month for $7.99 a month (billed annually). The same plan is $17.99 a month, billed monthly. Other plans vary, and some include premium format screenings, such as IMAX or 3D.
Moviegoers check in online and a debit card is then loaded with the price of admission. You use that to purchase your ticket at the theater, then check-in on the Sinemia app upon arrival to the theater. (It’s also possible to go cardless and do it all online with a digital “card,” but I found that a little more unwieldy.)
Sinemia is now offering a new plan called Sinemia Limitless, which doesn’t require a subscription (you don’t even have to bother with the app). Users pay just $70 to buy a digital card with a $100 value, which can be used to get movie tickets at any theater at any time. Users can add another plan once their $100 runs out.
Moviegoers can also opt to order a physical card (like the one I have) and use it at the theater.
For more information, go to sinemia.com.
