Movie Maniac’s 2019 Oscar nomination predictions

The Oscars look pretty good for being 91 years old.
It must be all those early mornings year after year. And 2019 won’t be any different, as the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced at 7:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The Academy streams the nominations announcement live on the official Oscars website.
The Oscars ceremony will be held Sunday, Feb. 24, and will air live on ABC.
Here’s who and what films I think will make the coveted Oscar short list:
Best picture
There can be as many as 10 nominations and as few as five. I think there will be eight:
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Roma”
“A Star is Born”
“Vice “
Could sneak in:
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
What I wish would sneak in:
“A Quiet Place”
Best director
This should be pretty consistent with the Directors Guild Award nominees:
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”
Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”
Adam McKay, “Vice”
Could sneak in:
Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”
Who I wish would sneak in:
John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place”
Best actor
The only iffy slot here is probably Ethan Hawke, though it’s the best performance of his career. That he didn’t get nominated for a SAG award kind of dims his chances, but I think he’ll still make it in.
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”
Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”
Rami Malek, ”Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Could sneak in:
John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”
Who I wish would sneak in:
Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased
Best actress
Pretty much a lock.
Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
Could sneak in:
Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”
Who I wish would sneak in:
Toni Collette, “Hereditary”
Best supporting actor
This should also be a lock.
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”
Richard E Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Could sneak in:
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Who I wish would sneak in:
Michael B. Jordan, “Black Panther”
Bet supporting actress
The only iffy slot here is Claire Foy; Margot Robbie took her slot in the SAG award nominations.
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Claire Foy, “First Man”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Could sneak in:
Margot Robbie, “Queen of Scots”
Who I wish would sneak in:
Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”
