10 quirky gift ideas for movie fanatics

Everybody has a movie fanatic on their gift-giving list, and no ordinary gift will do. Here are 10 quirky gift ideas, but you’d better hurry, time is running out!
“Star Wars” Death Star waffle maker
No, it’s not a small moon, silly. It’s a large waffle! This handy breakfast maker is “perfect for all your evil waffle needs,” according to the website. The waffle maker produces a 7” diameter round waffle with two sections imprinted with the Death Star emblem, perfect for kicking off a long day of ruling the Galactic Empire. www.thinkgeek.com, $24.99.
“Stranger Things” Eggo card game
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Can you escape from the Upside Down? Well, no one can on an empty stomach! Start your fight with the supernatural off right with a good breakfast and this Eggo card game based on the hit Netflix scary series “Stranger Things.” Ages 14 and up; for 2 to 6 players. www.amazon.com, $10.27.
“The Coen Brothers: This Book Really Ties the Films Together”
Film critic Adam Nayman carefully sifts through the filmmakers’ complex cinematic universe (ranging from “Fargo” to “No Country for Old Men”) in an effort to plot, as he puts it, “some grand unified theory of Coen-ness.” The book combines critical text, biographies, film analysis and interviews with key Coen collaborators. Featuring film stills, illustrations, infographics and more, this book is sure to please the ultimate Coen brothers fan. www.amazon.com, $25.47 hardcover, $9.99 Kindle.
Robe Factory “Star Wars” Han Solo in carbonite shower curtain
We all know the iconic scene from “The Empire Strikes Back,” when Han Solo emerges from the watchamacallit machine encased in carbonite, blood (or slobber, perhaps?) drooling from his mouth. Well now you can have the very same scene on your shower curtain. And you can tell yourself every morning, “I love you ... I know.” www.amazon.com, $19.95.
Ticketstub diary
Like a scrapbook for movie lovers, this diary for ticket stubs is perfect to house those cherished cinematic memories. www.uncommongoods.com, $14.
“The Shining” Overlook Hotel key necklace
Come play with us ... forever, and ever, and — well, you get the point. This chain necklace features a gold key with a text design of “The Overlook Hotel” and a red tag with “Room No. 237” on it. Just remember, though, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. www.hottopic.com, $11.90.
“Ready Player One” scoreboard T-Shirt
This black T-shirt has the scoreboard as seen in Steven Spielberg’s pop culture odyssey “Ready Player One” with Parzival in first place, followed by Art3mis, Aech, Daito and Sho. The Oasis is yours to rule! www.thinkgeek.com, $14.99.
“Movie Quotes for All Occasions: Unforgettable Lines for Life’s Biggest Moments”
Need the perfect movie quote to celebrate your cousin Larry’s job promotion? Inconceivable! From “Gone With the Wind” to “The Princess Bride,” this book has the best movie quotes for every occasion. www.amazon.com, $12.75 paperback, $5.58 Kindle.
“Avengers Infinity War” Beyond Infinity Hoodie
This stylish, sleek hoodie is black with gold trim and sports a gold Avengers logo, cozy enough to warm any superhero. It’s perfect to wear around the house, while jogging or taking down dastardly villains. www.merchoid.com, $49.99.
“Black Panther” panther head tribal pattern iPhone 8/7 case
This sturdy iPhone case is adorned with a colorful tribal pattern fit for a Wakandan king! You can also customize the colors to suit your royal taste. www.shopdisney.com, $34.95.
Comments