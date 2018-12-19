Movie Maniac

10 quirky gift ideas for movie fanatics

By Rod Pocowatchit

December 19, 2018 11:33 AM

Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past.
Everybody has a movie fanatic on their gift-giving list, and no ordinary gift will do. Here are 10 quirky gift ideas, but you’d better hurry, time is running out!

“Star Wars” Death Star waffle maker

No, it’s not a small moon, silly. It’s a large waffle! This handy breakfast maker is “perfect for all your evil waffle needs,” according to the website. The waffle maker produces a 7” diameter round waffle with two sections imprinted with the Death Star emblem, perfect for kicking off a long day of ruling the Galactic Empire. www.thinkgeek.com, $24.99.

“Stranger Things” Eggo card game

Can you escape from the Upside Down? Well, no one can on an empty stomach! Start your fight with the supernatural off right with a good breakfast and this Eggo card game based on the hit Netflix scary series “Stranger Things.” Ages 14 and up; for 2 to 6 players. www.amazon.com, $10.27.

gifts The Coen Brothers.jpg
Amazon

“The Coen Brothers: This Book Really Ties the Films Together”

Film critic Adam Nayman carefully sifts through the filmmakers’ complex cinematic universe (ranging from “Fargo” to “No Country for Old Men”) in an effort to plot, as he puts it, “some grand unified theory of Coen-ness.” The book combines critical text, biographies, film analysis and interviews with key Coen collaborators. Featuring film stills, illustrations, infographics and more, this book is sure to please the ultimate Coen brothers fan. www.amazon.com, $25.47 hardcover, $9.99 Kindle.

gifts han solo shower curtain.jpg
A shower curtain with Han Solo encased in carbonite from “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Amazon

Robe Factory “Star Wars” Han Solo in carbonite shower curtain

We all know the iconic scene from “The Empire Strikes Back,” when Han Solo emerges from the watchamacallit machine encased in carbonite, blood (or slobber, perhaps?) drooling from his mouth. Well now you can have the very same scene on your shower curtain. And you can tell yourself every morning, “I love you ... I know.” www.amazon.com, $19.95.

gifts ticket stub diary.jpg
A ticket stub diary will preserve movie memories.
Uncommongoods.com

Ticketstub diary

Like a scrapbook for movie lovers, this diary for ticket stubs is perfect to house those cherished cinematic memories. www.uncommongoods.com, $14.

“The Shining” Overlook Hotel key necklace

Come play with us ... forever, and ever, and — well, you get the point. This chain necklace features a gold key with a text design of “The Overlook Hotel” and a red tag with “Room No. 237” on it. Just remember, though, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. www.hottopic.com, $11.90.

gifts ready player one tshirt.jpg
The T-shirt sporst the leaderboard from “Ready Player One.”
Thinkgeek.com

“Ready Player One” scoreboard T-Shirt

This black T-shirt has the scoreboard as seen in Steven Spielberg’s pop culture odyssey “Ready Player One” with Parzival in first place, followed by Art3mis, Aech, Daito and Sho. The Oasis is yours to rule! www.thinkgeek.com, $14.99.

gifts Movie Quotes for All Occasions.jpg
Amazon

“Movie Quotes for All Occasions: Unforgettable Lines for Life’s Biggest Moments”

Need the perfect movie quote to celebrate your cousin Larry’s job promotion? Inconceivable! From “Gone With the Wind” to “The Princess Bride,” this book has the best movie quotes for every occasion. www.amazon.com, $12.75 paperback, $5.58 Kindle.

gifts avengers hoodie.jpg
This sleek, stylish hoodie sports a gold Avengers logo.
Merchoid.com

“Avengers Infinity War” Beyond Infinity Hoodie

This stylish, sleek hoodie is black with gold trim and sports a gold Avengers logo, cozy enough to warm any superhero. It’s perfect to wear around the house, while jogging or taking down dastardly villains. www.merchoid.com, $49.99.

“Black Panther” panther head tribal pattern iPhone 8/7 case

This sturdy iPhone case is adorned with a colorful tribal pattern fit for a Wakandan king! You can also customize the colors to suit your royal taste. www.shopdisney.com, $34.95.

Rod Pocowatchit

Rod Pocowatchit is an award-winning independent filmmaker and SAG/AFTRA-eligible actor who has written and directed four feature-length films, all made in Kansas. He has been a journalist for 28 years and is also an internationally award-winning page designer.

