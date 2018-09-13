What new movies are playing in Wichita starting Friday, Sept. 14?

BEST BETS THIS WEEK
“A Simple Favor” — Usual comedy director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids,” “Spy”) turn serious with this mystery starring Anna Kendrick as a mommy blogger who tries to uncover the truth behind her best friend’s sudden disappearance in their small town.
“Fahrenheit 11/9” — Controversial filmmaker Roger Moore interviews American citizens to get a sense of the social, economic and political impact of the Trump administration’s reign.
“Pope Francis: A Man of His Word” — Documentary about Pope Francis as he embarks on a personal journey to present his work of reform and answer today’s global questions.
“The Wife” — Early word is saying that the time has come for Glenn Close to finally get that elusive Oscar as a wife who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband (Jonathan Pryce), a writer who is about to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.
ALSO NEW THIS WEEK
“The Predator” — Yes, that predator. This re-imagining of the 1980s “Predator” franchise has the lethal hunters returning to Earth to, well, prey on more humans.
“Unbroken: Path to Redemption”— This sequel to 2014’s “Unbroken,” picks up after the war ends and explores the next chapter in Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini life.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour — Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams presents this traveling collection of films with environmental activism or adventure themes. The program will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 6.
“Enter the Dragon” — The Orpheum’s anniversary series presents this martial arts classic starring Bruce Lee in his final film appearance before his death on July 20, 1973. The film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” Showing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Orpheum. Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.
