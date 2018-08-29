A Marvel-ous IMAX festival lineup to celebrate 10 years of superhero movies

Ten years is certainly something to marvel at, and that’s just what Marvel Studios is doing with Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival to be held Thursday, Aug. 30 through Sept. 6 at the Warren West IMAX theater, 9150 W. 21st St.
All 20 movies in the Marvel arsenal will be shown, and a festival pass is $50, which is a pretty good deal. Plus, you can get a $5 medium popcorn and drink combo every time you use your pass, which can be purchased on the Regal Mobile App.
Here’s the schedule (and it’s an ambitious one — you might want to cash in some of those vacation days) along with my grade score for each film:
THURSDAY, AUG. 30
1 p.m.: “Iron Man” (2008) — The one that started it all and introduced the movie world to billionaire Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). (Grade: A-)
4 p.m.: “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) — Edward Norton was the first to play the big green guy/aka Bruce Banner (before Mark Ruffalo, that is), a scientist on the run from the government who tries to find a cure for his, uh, condition. (B)
7 p.m.: “Iron Man 2” (2010) — Tony faces a new foe, Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke). (C)
10 p.m.: “Thor” (2011) — Powerful but arrogant god Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is cast out of Asgard to live amongst humans and meets Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). (B+)
FRIDAY, AUG. 31
1 p.m.: “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) — A serum transforms rejected military soldier Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) into Captain America, who tries to take down a war monger. (A-)
4 p.m.: “The Avengers” (2012) — Earth’s mightiest heroes come together to defend Earth from the mischievous Loki (Tom Hiddleston). (A)
7 p.m.” “Iron Man 3” (2013) — Tony deals with post-traumatic stress disorder caused by the events of the Avengers while investigating a string of terrorist attacks. (B-)
10 p.m.: “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) — Thor must save Jane from a powerful entity known as the Aether. (B)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
1 p.m.: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) — Caps teams with with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) to battle an assassin known as the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). (B)
4 p.m.: “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) — A group of intergalactic criminals led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) are forced to work together to stop a fanatical warrior. (A)
7 p.m.: “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) — Tony jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program but things go terribly awry, forcing the Avengers to reassemble. (C)
10 p.m.: “Ant-Man” (2015) — Forced out of his own company, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of criminal Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) to become the tiny superhero. (B+)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 2
1 p.m.: “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) — Caps and Iron-Man get into a squabble, forcing the rest of the Avengers to choose sides. (B)
4 p.m. “Doctor Strange” (2016) — While on a journey of physical and spiritual healing, a brilliant neurosurgeon (Benedict Cumberbatch) is drawn into the world of the mystic arts. (A-)
7 p.m.: “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” (2017) — The Guardians unravel the mystery of Peter’s true parentage. (B-)
10 p.m.: “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) — Peter Parker (Tom Holland) balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego. (A-)
MONDAY, SEPT. 3
1 p.m.: “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) — Thor is imprisoned on the planet Sakaar and must race against time to return to Asgard and stop the powerful and ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett). (A)
4 p.m.: “Black Panther” (2018) — T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country’s past. (A)
7 p.m.: “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) — The superheroes come together to battle the evil Thanos. (B+)
10 p.m.: “Ant-Man and the Wasp”
TUESDAY, SEPT. 4
1 p.m.: “Iron Man”
4 p.m.: “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
7 p.m.: “Black Panther”
10 p.m.: “Doctor Strange”
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
1 p.m.: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
4 p.m.: “Captain America: Civil War”
7 p.m.: “The Avengers”
10 p.m.: “Avengers: Infinity War”
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
1 p.m.: “Iron Man”
4 p.m.: “The Avengers”
