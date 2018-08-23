What new movies are playing in Wichita this week?

BEST BET THIS WEEK
“2001: A Space Odyssey” — To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s classic sci-fi epic, Warner Bros. is re-releasing the film in IMAX theaters for one week (it’ll play at the Warren west IMAX). The IMAX 70mm film print was created from the recently released “unrestored” 70mm print — a true photochemical film recreation from the original camera negative with no digital tricks, remastered effects, or revisionist edits. The film, which at its best is hard to describe, is certainly polarizing. Critic Renata Adler, in the New York Times, described the movie as “somewhere between hypnotic and immensely boring.” Ditto that.
ALSO NEW THIS WEEK
“A.X.L” — A top-secret, robotic dog develops a special friendship with a boy and will go to any length to protect his new companion. Be warned: The film was not screened early for critics, guaranteeing bad reviews.
“Beautifully Broken” — Faith-based drama about a refugee’s escape, a prisoner’s promise and a daughter’s secret that converge as three fathers fight to save their families.
“The Happytime Murders” — This looks delightfully demented, set in a world where puppets and humans co-exist.
“Searching” — John Cho stars as a father who searches his daughter’s computer for clues to her disappearance. The films has an interesting premise, as all the action unfolds completely on a computer screen, which will either work or be completely annoying.
