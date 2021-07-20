James Charles facing another round of criticism after interaction with 17-year-old streamer

James Charles is facing yet another round of criticism, just weeks after returning to YouTube.

The controversial and wildly popular makeup guru took a few months off social media in April after admitting he’d had “reckless” conversations with two underage boys. He returned to YouTube earlier this month sharing a video saying he had done “a lot of work behind the scenes” to hold himself accountable.

On Monday, the 22-year-old internet superstar was once again at the center of a similar controversy. He outraged social media users after sharing a message about Purpled, a 17-year-old Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer.

Charles posted on his Instagram Stories a photo of himself wearing a bathrobe, while taking a picture of Purpled “playing bedwars to keep me entertained.”

His since-deleted post was immediately flagged — and screen-shot — by Twitter users, who felt that the message was inappropriate, since the popular Minecraft streamer is a minor.

“Fun fact James Charles, Purpled is a minor. Are we really doing this again?,” Twitter user @belovedhonktwt wrote.

“Here we go @jamescharles is being a weirdo as usual. James Charles is a well known groomer. Purpled is a minor. Stay away from minors pls and thank you,” added @DawnCerenity.

“WTF SAVE PURPLED,” said @honkilyvyou.

Charles is a social media phenomenon with more than 25 million YouTube subscribers.

One of YouTube’s top creators, Charles achieved international fame after his senior yearbook picture went viral in 2016.

That same year the Bethlehem, New York-native became the first male spokesperson for CoverGirl.

Earlier this year Forbes estimated that he had a net worth of at least $10 million.