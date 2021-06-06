Wichita’s summer movie preview: Hollywood tries to rebound with flashy fare

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures.

Well, it looks like seeing a movie in a theater is back in style after you-know-what. At least Hollywood hopes so, with its offering of flashy fare for the summer months.

So here’s a look at what’s coming to a multiplex near you. (Titles and release dates are, of course, subject to change.)

June 11





“In the Heights” Jon M. Chu (”Crazy Rich Asians”) directs this film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s robust Broadway musical, about a bodega owner and others living and loving in the New York City Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights. I can’t wait for this!

June 16

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson return for this sequel as bodyguard and assassin buddies. This time they try to save the assassin’s wife after she gets kidnapped. Hijinks ensue, of course.

June 18

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” In this animated sequel, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. So after venturing out of his the garden, he finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated (nothing like validation). But when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. It’s a bunny eat bunny world, after all!

June 25

“F9” Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and the rest of the ridiculously photogenic gang return for the ninth film in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. There’s probably some sort of a plot about “family” and what not, but who cares? Just give us fast, cool cars and blow stuff up, already!

July 2

“The Boss Baby: Family Business” In this animated sequel, the Templeton brothers have now become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again — and inspire a new family business. Like making a third “Boss Baby” movie, perhaps?

“The Forever Purge” Latest installment in the giddily violent horror series, where a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge — a day where nothing is illegal — does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. Just like this franchise, apparently.

July 9

“Black Widow” Natasha Romanoff (and Scarlett Johansson) finally gets her own standalone film, taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and before “Avengers: Infinity War” (got all that?) as she finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past.

July 14

“Gunpowder Milkshake” To protect a young girl, a dangerous assassin (have you ever met an un-dangerous assassin?) reunites with her mother and her lethal associates to take down a ruthless crime syndicate and its army of henchmen. Hey, way to keep it in the family. Starring Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino and Lena Headey.

July 16

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” NBA superstar LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for this long-awaited sequel.

“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” This horror sequel finds six people unwittingly locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they’ve all played the game before. And so do we.

July 23

“Old” Writer/director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller follows a family on a tropical vacation who discovers that the secluded beach where they are relaxing is somehow causing them to age rapidly. That was not in the travel brochure!

“Snake Eyes” This reboot of the G.I. Joe film series is a spin-off centered on the origin story of the character Snake Eyes (Henry Golding, “Crazy Rich Asians”), who is welcomed into and trained by an ancient Japanese ninja clan. But his loyalties are tested (aren’t they always?) when secrets from his past are revealed (aren’t they always?).

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania“ The fourth film in the animated comedy franchise has Drac and pals turned into humans as they race to find a “cure” to turn themselves back into monsters.

“Joe Bell” The true story of a small town, working-class father (Mark Wahlberg) who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

July 30

“Jungle Cruise” Further proof that Disney is going to make movies out of all of its theme park rides is this comedy/adventure where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt cash in a paycheck, I mean, star.

“The Green Knight” A fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton.

“Stillwater” A father (a thickly goateed Matt Damon) travels from Oklahoma to France to help his daughter (Abigail Breslin) after she is arrested for murder.

Aug. 6

“The Suicide Squad” Director James Gunn (”Guardians of the Galaxy”) takes his stab at righting the horrible first “Suicide Squad” film, as supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and the others join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X and are dropped off on a remote, enemy-infused island. Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Joel Kinnaman.

Aug. 13

“Free Guy” This action/comedy follows a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually a background character in an open-world video game that will soon go offline. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery.

“Don’t Breathe 2” This horror sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. (Again, don’t they always?)

Aug. 20

“The Night House” A widow (Rebecca Hall) begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets in this horror thriller.

“Reminiscence” A scientist (Hugh Jackman) discovers a way to relive his past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love. I just want to know where I put my keys.

“Paw Patrol: The Movie” Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. I have no idea what any of that means.

“The Protege” An assassin (Maggie Q) vows revenge after her childhood mentor (Samuel L. Jackson) is brutally murdered, sending her back to Vietnam, where she teams up with a mysterious figure from her past.

Aug. 27

“Candyman” This “spiritual sequel” to the original 1992 horror film returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

“The Beatles: Get Back” Oscar winner Peter Jackson (”The Lord of the Rings”) directs this documentary about the iconic band and features in-studio footage that was shot in early 1969 for the 1970 feature film “Let It Be.”